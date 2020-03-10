Sample offerings from more than 30 local restaurants, wineries and breweries will be on the menu for Taste of the Valley on March 16. Proceeds from the event, 6-8 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor, will benefit the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.
Participants include At Last, Bank Street Grill, B.B. Perrins, Burningtree Country Club, Canton House, Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm, Chicken Salad Chick, Cross-Eyed Owl, Fathead Fanny, Fire Creek Grill, High Point Market, Funnel Cake Queen, JW Steakhouse, Joe’s Mobile Deli, Josie’s, Lawler’s BBQ, Libby’s Catfish & Diner, Mellow Mushroom, Moe’s Original BBQ, O’Charleys, Sam’s Sports Grill, Shine On Coffee Roasters, Simp McGhee’s, Steakdown Street, Such-N-Such, The Brick Deli, The Freight House, The Railyard, Valley Budweiser, Whisk’d Café, Wills Creek Winery and Yellow Hammer Brewing.
Advance tickets cost $20 for one person or $35 for two. Tickets the day of the event are $25.
Get tickets at The Railyard, Freight House in Hartselle, Jimmy Smith Jewelers and The Volunteer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.