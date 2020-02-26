For more than a decade, men and women in business suits — the ones responsible for funding studies on how to better the community and lobbying state senators and representatives for grants — talked of what Decatur could be. They envisioned a bustling downtown with community theater, local music and street art.
They traveled to Savannah, Georgia; Paducah, Kentucky; and Greenville, South Carolina, and pointed to those cities' thriving arts communities as examples of what they dreamed of for Decatur. Slowly, the dreams of brick walkways, pocket parks, an arts festival and an arts college became realities.
No longer do Decatur residents talk about what was, now they talk about what is and what will be.
“I’m very upbeat about what is going on around here,” said Mark Pettey, a composer and musician who grew up in Decatur and moved back to the River City in 2018. “I was nervous coming back, but was pleasantly surprised. The arts scene is still in the growing stage, but the arts community, which was a baby 10 years ago, is now a 7-year-old and running fast into the future.”
Anchored by the historic Princess Theatre, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and the Alabama Center for the Arts, downtown Decatur is transforming into a burgeoning arts community.
In the past 10 years, Decatur saw the reorganization of community theater groups, the establishment of an orchestra, the formation of a singer-songwriter series, the creation of a fine arts festival and the rise of a monthly street festival.
“The arts community in Decatur is vibrant and growing. There has been an enormous growth in opportunity for visual art and art in general in Decatur,” said Kim Mitchell, director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Mitchell credited that growth to the city’s focus on creating an arts-based economy.
“That change of mindset, by saying out loud that we wanted to have an arts-based economy, has caused opportunities,” Mitchell said.
Those opportunities continue to grow as the arts scene in Decatur and surrounding north Alabama cities and towns expands.
Music
From rock bands to orchestras to summer concerts, the music scene in north Alabama offers a variety of offerings.
“What I remember from Decatur when I was young was that it was the oldest dry city in the United States,” Pettey said. “As much as some people may not like to hear it, being dry severely affects the economy and cultural arts scene in towns because, as sad as it is, many times bars are the only places you can hear local music.”
Nowadays, the local music scene is thriving. In downtown Decatur, local music acts perform at The Brick, Moe’s BBQ, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company, Simp McGhee’s and Josie’s. On any given night, the sounds of Lamont Landers, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” and Tim Tucker, who has 20 songs on hold and whose single “Go Easy on Me” appeared on Showtime’s “City on a Hill” last year, fill downtown spots.
During the summer, free music festivals, including Decatur's Concerts by the River, Athens' Singing on the Square, Moulton's Downtown Live and Somerville's Concerts in the Courthouse Square, entertain music-lovers with the sounds of gospel, bluegrass, country, pop, rock and Americana.
In 2014, Viljar Weimann expanded Decatur’s musical offerings by creating the city’s first orchestra, Orchestra Sul Ponticello. In the past five years, the orchestra's members performed compositions by Bach, Mozart, Raid, Beethoven, Vivaldi, Verdi, Prokofiev and Handel and selections with singers, from “Barber of Seville” to “La Boheme.”
Along with Orchestra Sul Ponticello, the Decatur Youth Symphony brings classical music to life. Created in 1998 as a way to teach the violin to all third grade students in Decatur City Schools, the program expanded to include other string instruments and drum circles. The group performs a free winter and spring concert every year.
At the historic Princess Theatre, a push for more musical acts resulted in the creation of a monthly singer-songwriter night and the welcoming of Drive by Tuckers, Steve Earle and the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the downtown performing arts space. Upcoming shows scheduled at the Princess this year include A Tribute to Percy Sledge by his son, Howell Sledge, country artist Brent Cobb, alternative rock and country band Son Volt and Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby.
“The thing that really slapped me in the face and made me go, wow, we have changed, is when I saw Bruce Hornsby was coming,” Pettey said. “There are a lot of arts spaces across north Alabama and Bruce Hornsby is coming here. He must have gotten the word that, ‘Yes, they like music there.’”
Other musical offerings: Athens Community Band, Huntsville Symphony Orchestra and Concerts in the Park in Huntsville.
Art
Installed along city streets and painted on downtown buildings, art in Decatur expands past the walls of local galleries and visual arts spaces and into the community.
“I always like to say the Carnegie is more than its four walls,” said Mitchell, who served as director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center since 2011. “A lot of people would never think about stepping foot in the Carnegie so we want to bring the art to them, make it accessible.”
The Carnegie Carnival — Decatur’s version of Mardi Gras — plays an instrumental role in bringing art to the public through the costumes and floats created by the crewes. More than 5,000 people attend Carnegie Carnival, an all-day celebration, which culminates with the main parade, each year.
Along with the parade, the arts center’s outreach programs include an exhibit at the Somerville Public Library, classes at the Mental Health Center, a dye garden and an installation at the Huntsville International Airport.
The center, which houses five to six exhibits each year, also connected with Alabama Center for the Arts and local art enthusiasts to create River Clay Fine Arts Festival in 2015. The two-day festival held at Decatur’s City Hall lawn features more than 60 artists from across the country each year, an exhibit space for student artists and an interactive station for children. This year’s festival will take place Oct. 17-18.
The Alabama Center for the Arts, a partnership of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, added to Decatur’s arts’ scene when the $8.5 million phase 1 opened in 2012. The center, which houses a main gallery and walking gallery, holds painting, drawing, graphic design and ceramics classes. Phase 2 of the Alabama Center for the Arts, costing $13.5 million, opened in 2016 and features a black box theater, recital hall and recording studio. The center also is home to the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame.
“Not only does the center provide beautiful spaces for experiencing the arts, it also brings art-loving students of all ages to the city who add a certain vibrancy to our city center,” said Noel King, an arts enthusiast who grew up in Decatur and returned to his hometown in 2005.
From the Foundation for the Alabama Center for the Arts, a nonprofit organization, stemmed an Urban Art initiative in 2019. The initiative’s debut project featured an outdoor mural created by former Decatur resident Adam Stephenson on Second Avenue.
“I enjoy the mural every single time I walk or drive by it,” Mitchell said. “We look forward to having another mural start soon. We are working on proposals right now.”
Creations by local artists also appear on the walls of area restaurants and shops, including Local Color, Cross-Eyed Owl, The Cupboard, Josie’s, Moe’s BBQ and Whisk’d Café.
Other visual art offerings include High Cotton Arts in Athens, the Huntsville Museum of Art and Frances Tate's annual show, Celebrating Early Old Town with Art.
Theater
Eight years ago, after seven years of inactivity, Bank Street Players brought community theater back to Decatur, triggering a wave of theater opportunities for both adults and children.
“We do a disservice to the community when theater is not offered on a local level,” Carol Puckett, who spearheaded Bank Street’s reorganization, said at the time.
Since 2012, Bank Street has preformed sold-out productions of “1776,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Oklahoma” and “Hairspray,” brought plays to local coffee houses, schools and arts centers and premiered Chuck Puckett’s “Humbug!”
The organization also spurred the re-formation of Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre, headed by Susan Thompson and Deanna Knox, in 2017. The growth happened rapidly as evidenced by the 124-member cast of the group’s latest musical, “Frozen, Jr.”
“We are all working together to promote the arts in the community. There are opportunities for everyone, children, teenagers and adults,” Thompson said in 2017. “We want to do whatever we can to provide opportunities to make Decatur the best place it can be.”
Along with Bank Street and Dream Weavers, community theater groups Hartselle’s College Street Players, Athens’ Footlights Community Theater and Decatur’s Curtain & Lights Theater Company. At the secondary education level, The Athenian Players of Athens State University and the drama department at Calhoun Community College stage plays at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ black box theater.
“It has been fun to watch the change occurring in Decatur’s arts scene,” King said. “Organizations, such as the Carnegie, have embraced change and found ways to expand their reach locally and regionally. The Princess Theatre is coming into its own offering types of entertainment not formerly experienced at the venue. River Clay has allowed area residents to experience the arts in all its forms. Theater groups that struggled and faded away in the past have found new life under new leadership and are thriving.”
As for the future, arts supporters and activists see the potential for further growth, from more individuals attending River Clay Fine Arts Center to more genres of music, including jazz and blues, to more opportunities for volunteers to connect with the arts.
