For many, the arts — from concerts to the theater to art exhibits — offer an escape from the world’s problems. But what happens when an international crisis also impacts the arts?
In the past week, concerns over the coronavirus brought about the temporary closing of local visual arts centers and museums and the postponement of concerts and theater performances.
“Right now people need hope and they need the beauty and the healing of the arts more than ever,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, development and communications director of the Princess Theatre.
To provide the community with that hope, the downtown Decatur performing arts space will stream free concerts on Facebook starting Monday.
“This is a way to bring the community together and to bring them live art,” Ford Thornton said.
The Virtual Listening Room series will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with a showcase of all three performances on Sunday. The series, which will kick off Friday at 2 p.m. with a performance by Remy Neal, will also feature singer-songwriters, comedic storytellers, actors and dancers.
While people can watch the performances for free, the Princess Theatre will pay the artists a stipend and set up an online tip jar with the proceeds split between the entertainer and the Princess.
“So many of these artists will be new to us at the Princess, the artist who has the most tips will get their own show at the Princess when all this is past us,” Ford Thornton said.
Along with helping the performers and bringing the arts to the community, the Princess hopes the Virtual Listening Room will keep the theater’s presence alive. Since Friday, the Princess announced postponements of Bruce Hornsby, Mandolin Orange, Capitol Steps, Chris Knight, the 100 Years at the Princess variety show, Brent Cobb and the Chosen Few gospel group and the cancellation of the Decatur Heritage prom.
“We are hoping business will get back to normal in April. Until then we will be streaming performances and hope they generate a buzz for the artists and for us,” Mary McDonald, director of the Princess, said.
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the postponing of theater productions in Hartselle, Athens and Huntsville, concerts at the Von Braun Center and Mars Music Hall and the temporary closing of the Alabama Center for the Arts and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
“It was a very tough decision, but we felt closing was the best decision,” Kim Mitchell, director of the Carnegie, said. “It came with the logistics of our next exhibit, which is Embracing Art. It has over 90 artists in it this year. That was going to put us in close contact with 90 people. And to remain open just to have something for people to do, it wasn’t the safe thing.”
To promote the arts, the Carnegie will post art-related content and activities on social media.
“We are trying to keep the arts going, but to do it in a safe way,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell also encouraged people to participate in virtual tours of the major museums in the world, which are available for free at travelandleisure.com.
Along with virtual tours of museums and listening room concerts by the Princess, performances by local musicians, such as Decatur’s Tim Tucker, and national performances are available online.
The Metropolitan Opera began airing “Nightly Met Opera Streams” on Monday. The free streams, which start at 6:30 p.m., presented encores of past performances. The upcoming lineup includes Verdi’s “La Traviata” tonight, Donizetti’s “La Fille du Regiment” on Friday, Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” on Saturday and Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” on Sunday.
Other music groups and artists streaming performances online include the Berlin Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, Coldplay's Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and Bruce Springsteen. In Nashville, a Virtual Festival Facebook page allows artists to livestream their performances.
“In this strange, changing time, we are fortunate we have the Internet and social media to connect to the arts and performances from home,” Mitchell said. “The arts mean everything to a community. It provides us with inspiration. It provides us with a creative outlet. We’ve all seen the people in Italy singing outside their windows. The arts connect us and gives us a common experience.”
