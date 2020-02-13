Staples of the Muscle Shoals music scene, The Decoys, will perform at the Athens Performing Arts Center in March.
The concert on March 12 featuring the power rock and rhythm and blues group is part of the Athena Performing Arts Series, a new performing arts initiative in Athens.
Consisting of David Hood, Kelvin Holly, NC Thurman, Mike Dillon and Will McFarlane, The Decoys appeared in concert with B.B. King, Delbert McClinton, Bo Diddley, the Allman Brothers and more.
Joining The Decoys for the March concert, at the performing arts center on the campus of Athens High, will be the Muscle Shoals Horns and Carla Russell.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. show cost $30 for floor seats, $20 for balcony seats and $10 for students. For tickets, visit acsf.acs-k12.org.
