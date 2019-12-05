As the stage lights revealed the rows of shops inspired by The Shambles, a neighborhood in York, England, Larry Fine watched as Phil Parker, clad in a drab top hat and overcoat, hobbled across the stage.
“Bah,” Parker said dismissively in an English accent. “Humbug.”
“This is such a classic show. It will kick-start the Christmas season. The audience will go on a roller coaster of emotions. They’ll laugh, they’ll cry and they’ll be uplifted with Scrooge’s discovery that he really cares,” said Fine, the director.
In what is becoming a Decatur holiday tradition, “Humbug!,” a musical adaptation written by Chuck Puckett of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” will return to the Princess Theatre stage for the third consecutive year.
The four-show run will open tonight at 7 with additional performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.
Written in 1843 by Dickens, “A Christmas Carol” is one of the most beloved and successful holiday stories with adaptations made into movies, musicals, graphic novels, TV specials, radio shows and cartoons.
Four years ago, after portraying the miserly character in a north Alabama production of “A Christmas Carol,” Puckett, wanting to explore how Ebenezer became Scrooge, created his own version of the tale about forgiveness, redemption, salvation and hope. Written and arranged by Puckett, the songs in “Humbug!” tell the backstories of Scrooge, Marley and the Cratchit family.
“This is a really special production written by one of Decatur’s own. I hope other theater groups get to hear this music and these words and make plans to stage it. It’s just such a touching story,” Fine said.
Tasked with leading the 39-member cast as Scrooge is veteran actor Phil Parker. This marks Parker’s third time portraying the character he described as a “bucket list role.”
“I’ve looked forward to this show and playing this character all year,” Parker said.
To direct the musical, which Carol Puckett oversaw in 2017 and Chuck Puckett headed in 2018, the Pucketts turned to Fine, who moved to Decatur from Huntsville last year.
“I’ve directed a lot of musicals, musical comedies and comedies. My philosophy is I want people to leave the theater happy. This show fits that philosophy,” Fine said. “I had directed Chuck before and when I moved here last year, he contacted me and asked if I wanted to direct ‘Humbug!’ Knowing the talent pool in Decatur, I jumped at the chance.”
The cast, which ranges in age from 7 to 70, includes a mix of experienced actors and newcomers to the stage. Almost one-third of the cast, Fine said, will be making their theatrical debuts in “Humbug!”
“I love introducing people to theater. I remember how I felt in my first role as a munchkin in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in fifth grade. Once they put that beard on me, I was hooked,” Fine said. “Beyond the costumes and the makeup, what I love most about community theater is that everyone has become a big family.”
Five years ago, David and Kim Yarbrough were introduced to that family atmosphere when their daughters auditioned for the Bank Street Players’ production of “Shrek.”
“Neither of us had ever done anything with theater, but our girls are natural hams. At the time, Bank Street Players was the only opportunity we knew of where they could learn about theater. These people have become like our family,” Kim Yarbrough said.
For the third year, Kim Yarbrough will serve on the technical crew for “Humbug!,” an experience she will share this year with her husband and daughters.
“David and I have been of the minds that we wanted to give back to the theater because of what it has brought to our kids,” Kim Yarbrough said. “When they started community theater, they became more comfortable with themselves and speaking to others and they learned how to be part of a team.”
For “Humbug!,” Ella Yarbrough will work backstage and Hannah Yarbrough will help Carol Puckett call the show, which, except for the additional songs, follows Dickens’ tale closely. About 80% of the script comes directly from Dickens and Fine challenged every cast member to learn an English accent.
“I sent them all a YouTube video on how to speak with an English accent. Most of them have done fairly well,” Fine said.
Along with Parker, the cast features Puckett at Fezziwig, Brandon McLemore as Bob Cratchit, Jessica Geiger as Jane Cratchit, Tavian Fink as Tiny Tim, Amber Eckenrode as Martha Cratchit, Jayde Fagan as Belinda Cratchit, Emmett Armstrong as Peter Cratchit, Gary McKenzie as Marley, Maggie Mahan as Christmas past, Ben Callahan as Christmas present, Curtis Armstrong as Christmas future and Ethan Sharp as Fred Hollister.
