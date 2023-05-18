A world created by Moulton filmmaker Jay Burleson and inspired by classic slasher movies will come to life with the screening of two installations of “The Third Saturday in October” franchise at the Princess Theatre on Sunday.
For Burleson, the screening of Part V and Part I marks the next step in a journey that began nine years ago.
“Ideas for ‘Third Saturday’ films are in my notebooks as far back as 2014,” the 35-year-old Burleson said.
From those notes, Burleson created a horror franchise that is now available via streaming on iTunes, Amazon and Vudu. Burleson and producer Frank Crafts, of Athens, credited the success of the films to the response of audiences on the festival circuit.
The films premiered last June at the Chattanooga Film Festival. Because the festival took place virtually, “The Third Saturday in October” team instantly saw the viewers’ positive reactions online. At the 2022 Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, the films received the Alabama Special Mention award.
“We’ve been blown away,” Crafts said. “We’ve been very fortunate. I don’t think we would be in the position we are in, with Dark Sky Films distributing the films, had people not responded to the films the way they had. And we are delighted how our film looks on Letterboxd, which is the Bible for film nerds.”
“The Letterboxd reviews have been very encouraging,” Burleson added. “But we did make two movies that have a built-in audience. The slasher subgenre is very popular and there are die-hard fans of those films.”
The slasher-comedy, with a football game between the fictional Alabama-Mobile Seahawks and the Tennessee A&M Commonwealth serving as a backdrop, follows the psychopathic killer Jakkariah Harding.
Burleson described Part V, which takes place in 1994, as a “love letter to ‘Jason Lives,’ ‘Halloween 5,’ the first two seasons of ‘Twin Peaks’ and college football."
Part I, which harkens back to the classic films “Halloween” and “Black Christmas,” follows a father who tries to prevent an escaped murderer from killing again.
Nashville-based actor Allison Shrum stars in Part I as Heather Hill.
“I fell in love with the film when I read the full script. It was so fun. Knowing it was going to have that originally 1970s horror vibe to it was exciting. How many times nowadays does an actor have that opportunity,” Shrum said. “Also, getting to be the scream queen was a lot of fun as well.”
Burleson completed filming for Part V in 2020 and Part I in 2021.
From the cast and crew to the music, sets and filming sites, the franchise features the talents of north Alabamians. There is wardrobe supervisor Dru Vaughn of Athens, crew members Andrew Wasserburger, Lance Keeth and Bart Hyatt of Hartselle, cinematographer Chris Hilleke of Birmingham, Grammy-winning composer Kelvin Wooten of Athens and actor Antonio Woodruff of Tanner.
“In the time I’ve been doing film, the local film community has grown so much. There is a lot more going on here than there was just five years ago. It’s exciting to see the community growing,” Burleson said.
Film sites for “The Third Saturday in October” included the historic Gilchrist-Mancuso home in Courtland, the Puckett home in Hartselle, the Tarok home in Athens, a cotton warehouse in Belle Mina, which doubled as a prison, Courtland Cemetery and a vacant building on East Elm Street in Athens, which the crew transformed into a restaurant.
The screening in downtown Decatur will begin at 4 p.m. with Part V. The second film, Part I, will start at 5:45 p.m. Burleson opted to film and screen Part V before Part I as a nod to the era of video stores when horror fans sometimes had to watch a franchise out of order.
A question-and-answer session with Burleson, Crafts, producer Ian Cunningham, Wooten, Woodruff and actor Kate Edmonds will follow the double feature.
“We wanted our hometown audience to be able to screen it. What better venue than at the grand dame of all theater in north Alabama, the Princess,” Crafts said.
Dark Sky Films is currently taking “The Third Saturday in October” on a summer tour of indie and art house cinemas. Last week, the films were screened in Columbus, Ohio. Next week, screenings will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tickets to the Princess Theatre screening cost $12.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.