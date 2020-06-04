For the first time in more than two months, the sound of laughter, dancing and singing filled the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts.
On the stage of the historic theater in downtown Decatur, where the touring Broadway musicals “Evita” and “Big River” and award-winning artists Ray Charles, Cloris Leachman and Tony Randall performed to audiences, more than a dozen teenagers learned the basics of theater.
The doors to the Princess Theatre, which shut in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, reopened this week as 15 teenagers from Morgan, Lawrence and Madison counties attended the Teen Theater Camp.
“It’s been really exciting because they have embraced the uniqueness and weirdness of theater. This is all about them getting the chance to flex their creative muscles. It’s been fun to watch,” said Courtney Blanchette, the Princess Theatre’s education director.
During the four-day camp, which culminates this afternoon with a showcase of the students’ creations, the teenagers learned how to write scripts, form stories, choreograph songs and stage scenes. The students also found a place where they belonged.
“I love the idea of becoming anything you want,” said 14-year-old Breanna White, who has attended the Princess’ theater camp since 2017. “What I love more is just being a part of theater. Being part of theater has definitely helped me personally with self-confidence, which is a thing I’ve never really been OK with. Knowing that I have a group of people I can be myself around is a wonderful feeling.”
The theater camps started in 2017 as a way to introduce children to theater, nurture the next generation of artists and community leaders and make theater accessible to everyone.
“I hope the kids take away a joy of theater, of performance, of creating. I hope they appreciate the importance of getting to know someone different themselves. I hope they see the relationships and bonding that happens when you work together as a team to create a piece of art,” Blanchette said.
For 12-year-old Shelby Shelton, the camp marked her introduction to the performing arts.
“I always thought being in a play would be fun, but I’ve always been really shy. I thought this would be a good opportunity to try to get over it and it has,” Shelton said. “I’ve learned it’s OK if you mess up and it’s OK to be yourself.”
Christina Van Steenis, 14, learned those lessons two years ago when she started taking theater classes from Blanchette.
“Singing and acting is something I love to do and I thought this camp would be a good opportunity to get better,” Van Steenis said. “Usually I’m more of an awkward person, but when I’m on stage, I feel like I can be more of myself.”
A theater camp for elementary students will take place June 15 to 19. Blanchette expects 17 students to attend the camp, which has a waiting list.
For the past 10 years, interest in the performing arts has steadily grown. During that time, the Tennessee Valley saw the reorganization of Decatur’s community theater groups Bank Street Players and Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre, the growth of College street Players in Hartselle, the reestablishment of Footlights Community Theatre in Athens and the creation of education classes at the Princess Theatre.
“There have always been a lot of opportunities to explore theater in this area. But, this year, it seems that more children are interested in it. Perhaps it is because of the weight of what is going on in our world. It’s been a tough year and the arts offers an outlet for all those emotions,” Blanchette said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Princess Theatre as an entertainment venue.
Along with the theater camps, the summer schedule for the Princess, which celebrates 100 years as an entertainment venue this year, includes Listening Room concerts featuring Adam Wakefield, a finalist from “The Voice,” and Grammy winner Aaron Raitiere, the political comedy troupe The Capitol Steps and dance performances by local companies.
To ensure the health and safety of the public, the Princess limited capacity of the theater to 50% and installed hand sanitizer stations, hands-free flushing toilets and a commercial air sanitizer.
“We encourage our guests to bring and wear their own face masks, practice social distancing and to use their good judgment while enjoying concessions and interaction,” said Mary McDonald, executive director of the Princess.
For more information, visit princesstheatre.org.
