Saturday
Artist Demonstrations
Local porcelain artists will demonstrate their art on Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Historic Decatur Railroad Depot, 701 Railroad St. N.W. The demonstration is held in conjunction with the porcelain art exhibit currently on display at the depot. The more than 50-piece exhibit celebrating Decatur's bicentennial features images of historic buildings, native birds, flowers and crops, steam engines and iconic structures on plates, platters, vases and tiles. Admission is free. Other demonstrations will be Feb. 15 and 22 and March 21.
Saturday
Valentine’s Day Shoe Show
Burningtree Country Club will host a Valentine’s Day Shoe Show on Saturday. Along with the fashion show, the event will feature a marketplace at 9:30 a.m., and a brunch at 10:15 a.m. The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak and Cricket by the Creek organized the event. Tickets cost $30 with proceeds going to Rotary’s Water Project, the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County and Meals on Wheels. facebook.com/RotaryClubOfDecaturDaybreak
Saturday
Valentine’s Fun
To kick off Valentine’s Day week, stop by High Cotton Arts in downtown Athens, where a popcorn bar with sweet toppings, live music and a valentine creation station await. Children can stop by the arts center, 103 W. Washington St., Athens, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and make valentines. From 1-3 p.m., the country group Sharpshooter will perform. Admission is free.
Saturday
Jazz & Red Velvet
The smooth sounds of jazz will fill the ballroom at Athens State University’s Sandridge Student Center as the Athens High School band presents Jazz & Red Velvet. The show at 300 N. Beaty St., Athens, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Sunday
Strut Your Paws Fashion Show
Fashionable four-legged models will take center stage during the Strut Your Paws Fashion Show on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E. Awards will go to first, second and third place. Cost is $20 to register a pet for the show with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for individuals without a pet in the event. Proceeds will go to support the Morgan County Humane Society. Hosted by Rosie for Lady Barks-A-Lot campaign, the event also will feature a silent auction and raffles. For more information, call 256-309-1899.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.