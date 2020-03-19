Ride a bike
Hit the trails and explore north Alabama via bicycle. Check out the Dr. Bill Sims Bike Trail in Decatur and the Richard Martin Rails-to-Trails in Limestone County. The 12-mile Bill Sims Bike Trail winds through Decatur, linking Point Mallard to Wilson Morgan Park via Rhodes Ferry Park and downtown Decatur. A popular family friendly spot for bikers and horseback riders, the 11-mile Richard Martin Rails-to-Trails connects Piney Chapel to Veto in Limestone County and features covered bridges, a refurbished rail car, waterways, wetlands and a Civil War battle site. The relatively flat trail accommodates strollers and wheelchairs. For more adventurous bicyclists, stop by Hartselle’s Legion Bike and Skate Park on Railroad and Lovelady streets.
Fly a kite
Pack a picnic, grab a kite and head to one of the city’s parks from Delano Park to Rhodes Ferry Park to Flint City Park to Jesse Lewis Smith Park for some outdoor fun. For those who don’t have a kite, try to make one using two wooden dowels (24 inches and 20 inches), a sheet of newspaper for the kite’s covering, string and yarn or ribbons.
Catch a fish
Grab a rod and reel and spend the morning or afternoon on north Alabama’s waters. Popular fishing spots in Decatur include Hospitality Park, 4700 U.S. 31 North, the Flint Creek Day Use Area on Alabama 67 and Dry Branch Creek in northwest Decatur. Also check out other spots on Wheeler Lake, the Tennessee River and Flint Creek.
Hike a trail
Explore the trails winding through Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur, Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County and the Swan Creek Greenway in Athens. Highlights include the hardwood and pine trees at Wheeler’s Flint Creek trail, the waterfalls and sandstone bluffs at Bankhead’s Sipsey Wilderness trail and the wildflowers at Swan Creek.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.