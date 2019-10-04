Today-Saturday
Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
More than 15,000 music lovers and 200 musicians from 30 states will gather at Athens State for the annual Old Time Fiddlers Convention, a celebration of bluegrass and country music. Entertainers include 15-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder today at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Dove Award winner and Athens native Bradley Walker and the Lonesome River Band on Saturday at 6 p.m. The convention will feature competitions in buck dancing, banjo playing, fiddling, old-time singing and more. The competitions begin at 7 p.m. tonight and resume at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The convention will culminate with a “fiddle off” between the junior, intermediate and senior division fiddle winners on Saturday night. Admission is $20 for a two-day pass; $15 for a one-day pass; and free for children 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
Saturday
Harvest Day
Apples will take center stage during the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market’s Harvest Day on Saturday in downtown Decatur. Guests will receive free apple cider and slices of apples with caramel dipping sauce. Free samples start at 9 a.m. and last until noon. Festivities also include an ugliest pumpkin contest and music by the Old Friends Band.
Saturday
Red Kettle Ride
Cyclists will get in gear for the Red Kettle Ride, a benefit for the Salvation Army, on Saturday. The races, which cover 28, 62 and 82 miles, will begin at 8 a.m. from The Decatur Daily on First Avenue Southeast. Registration is $50 for the 82-mile ride, $45 for the 62-mile ride and $40 for the 28-mile ride. A steak cook-off competition featuring six of the cyclists will follow the race at 2:30 p.m. Redkettleridedecatur.org.
Saturday
Orchestra Sul Ponticello
Decatur’s Orchestra Sul Ponticello will open the 2019-2020 season with a 20th Century masters concert on Saturday at the Alabama Center for the Arts. Directed by conductor Viljar Weimann, the concert will feature Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 1,” Kaljo Raid’s “Sonata in Classical Style No. 2 for Flute, Oboe and Strings,” and Carl Nielsen’s “Little Suite for Strings.” The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature solos by flutist Andrew Creech and oboist Lara Lay. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for students.
— Catherine Godbey
