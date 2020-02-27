Today
Frances D. Tate Artist’s Reception
Watercolor paintings depicting Decatur’s Old Town fill the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in the newest exhibit, “Frances D. Tate: The Tennessee River Watercolor Collection.” An artist’s reception honoring Tate will take place tonight at the Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Carnegiearts.org.
Today-Friday
Decatur Civic Chorus 'Fabulous Fifties'
Decatur’s longest continuously running performing arts group will entertain audiences with a dinner show filled with classic songs from the 1950s tonight and Friday. The “Fabulous Fifties” dinner show will feature hits including “Love Me Tender,” “Hey Good Lookin,’” “Unchained Melody,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Love is a Many Splendor Thing” and 25 other songs. Along with the 18-member chorus, the Rocketeer Quartet from Huntsville will perform. Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W. Tickets cost $25. To reserve a spot, call 256-301-9620.
Friday
Auburn University Singers and Chamber Choir
The Auburn University Singers and Chamber Choir will fill the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur with Broadway, pop, country, classical, jazz and a cappella songs on Friday. Among the Singers’ 36 singers and 12 instrumentalists is soprano Ashlyn Wheat, an Austin High graduate. The group has performed on NBC’s “Today” show and in Europe, Russia, Canada and across the United States. The Chamber Choir’s past performances include shows at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Washington National Cathedral. Tickets to the show, which will begin at 7 p.m., start at $6.50 and are available at princesstheatre.org or by calling 256-350-1745.
Friday-Saturday
Comic Convention
Artists of “He-Man,” “Darkwing Duck,” “The Simpsons,” “Peanuts” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” will gather at Lowe Mill for a Comic Convention on Friday and Saturday. The convention will feature artists Robert Lamb, Stephanie Gladden, author Shawn Lamb, voice actress Louise Dorsey and actors John Dugan and Daniel Emery Taylor. Hours are Friday, noon-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking costs $10 per day. Admission is free. Lowemill.art.
Saturday
Midwest Invitational Rodeo
Saddle up for the Midwest Invitational Rodeo, which will feature black cowboys and cowgirls. During the Saturday event at the Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road, Priceville, America’s top black rodeo entertainers will compete in bull riding, team roping, barrel races, steer undercoating and more. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door and $15 in advance. Parking is $5. Midwest-invitational.com
Saturday
Historic Black Churches Tour
As a way to highlight the religious, cultural, social and racial history connected with churches, seven local houses of worship will open their doors to the public on Saturday. The Historic Black Church Tour will start at First Missionary Baptist, 233 Vine St. N.W., Decatur, at 11 a.m. and include stops at Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal, King’s Memorial United Methodist, Garner Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal, St. Stephen Primitive Baptist, Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian and Shiloh Missionary Baptist. Each church will share its history and role in the civil rights movement. The tour is free.
Sunday
Super Senses with Dr. Seuss
Enjoy an afternoon of arts, crafts and stories at the Cook Museum of Natural Science’s “Super Senses with Dr. Seuss.” During the event, children will make a rain stick, create a kaleidoscope, design a drum and see live animal presentations. They also will listen to “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and “The Eye Book” by Dr. Seuss and “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” by Al Perkins. For children ages 2-5. Cost is $5 and does not include entrance to the exhibits.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.