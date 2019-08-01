Today-Saturday
Athens Kiddie Carnival
Enjoy one final ride of the season before the Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival closes until next summer. The carnival’s final three days of the season will be today, Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Operated by the Athens Lions Club, the carnival features the Scrambler, a roller coaster, a train, swings, a carousel, a Ferris wheel, parachutes, rocket ships and bingo games. Rides cost one ticket each; each ticket is 50 cents. Stop by the concession stand for treats of cotton candy, ice cream and funnel cake. 309 E. Forrest St. in Athens.
Friday
Back to School Jam
A back to school celebration, complete with free food, games, bounce houses, entertainment and backpacks will take place Friday at Ingalls Harbor, 4-8 p.m. Organized by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority, the 23rd annual Back to School Jam will distribute 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary, middle and high school students in Decatur City Schools. Admission is free.
Friday-Saturday
Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days
Combine tractor slow races with a fast crank competition and a ladies’ skillet throw for the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days. The two-day celebration of antique engines, tractors and American farming heritage will take place Friday and Saturday at 20145 Elkton Road in Limestone County. Gates open at 7 a.m. both days. Activities on Friday will begin at 10 a.m. with a 20-mile tractor ride and continue with live music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s events include a parade of power, fast crank competition, slow races, the skillet throw, a kids’ pedal pull, wheat threshing exhibit, flea market, entertainment and display of farm equipment from steam engines to horse-drawn equipment. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 and younger.
Saturday
Sluice Fest
A festival featuring 17 bands, including groups from Decatur, will bring rock, metal, punk and indie music to Sidetracks in Huntsville on Saturday. Doors to Sluice Fest will open at 2 p.m. with the music beginning at 3. Performers include The American Himself, Camacho and X.Y. Spaces, all of Decatur, Bad Example, Bleaker, Camping in Alaska, Chubz Lord, Flophouse, The Golden Flakes, Heel Turn, JoyBoy, Postboy, Silver Fern, Snake Church, Steven Whaley and The World Forgot. The festival also will showcase Detroit group JP from the HP/The Main Guys. Admission is $15.
Saturday
Ronnie McDowell
Chart-topping artist Ronnie McDowell, best known for “The King is Gone,” “Older Women” and “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation,” will bring his traditional country sound to the Princess Theatre on Saturday night. The 7 p.m. concert also will feature The Beasley Brothers and Pardoned. Tickets cost $25 and $35. princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Della Ray Concert
The Muscle Shoals indie-folk duo of Adam Morrow and Natalie Jensen will perform during Athens Arts League's Alabama Music Series concert on Saturday night. The Della Ray concert at Athens State's McCandless Hall will start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
Sunday
River City Rhythm Fest
A new family-friendly music festival organized by Decatur, Austin and Danville high school students will take place Sunday, 3-9 p.m., at Austin Junior High School, 1229 Westmead St. S.W. The River City Rhythm Fest created by 42 students under the guidance of the Reach and Teach organization will feature rock group The Velcro Pygmies, “The Voice” contestant Kirk Jay & Kuntry Funk, Nashville singer-songwriter Adam Calvert and acoustic duo Love is War. Tickets cost $20 for meet and greet and admission and $15 for general admission. Children younger than 10 enter for free with a paid adult. Proceeds will go to the Reach and Teach Foundation.
— Catherine Godbey
