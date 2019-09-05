Today
“My Studio” artist talk
In celebration of the Alabama Center for the Arts’ current exhibit “My Studio,” participating painter Philip R. Jackson will attend an artist talk tonight at 5:30. The “My Studio” exhibit showcases pieces by 30 still life painters from across the United States. Zeuxis, a New York-based collective of still life artists, organized the exhibit. Admission to the lecture with Jackson, an associate professor of art at the University of Mississippi, is free. 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Friday
Senior Fun Fest
A Senior Fun Fest at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 Pryor St. in Athens, will feature bingo, door prizes, food and more. Organized by the Athens-Limestone Foundation for Aging, the event scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free and open to all Limestone County seniors.
Saturday
Cross Country Meet
Thousands of high school cross country runners from across the Southeast will gather at Oakville Indian Mounds, which sits a half mile from Jesse Owens Memorial Park, for the Chickasaw Trails cross country meet on Saturday. The races will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue through 10:55 a.m. Awards will begin at 10:35 a.m. Local teams participating include Austin, Decatur, Decatur Heritage, Hartselle, Priceville, West Morgan, Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Athens, Clements, Danville, Elkmont, Falkville and Hatton.
Sunday-Sept. 14
“Almost, Maine”
For the second time in three months, Calhoun Community College will present the play “Almost, Maine.” Unlike the original performance in June, though, the play will feature most of the same actors playing different characters. “Because of the unique acting and learning opportunities that ‘Almost, Maine' provides for our students, we decided to do that same show in both semesters — but with a twist: all the actors changed parts,” director Bill Provin said. The play will open Sunday at 2 p.m. with additional performances Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students. The cast includes Will Parker, Trizel Johnson and Phoenix Lackey of Decatur, Emily Curtis of Hartselle, Caleb Baldwin of Moulton, Tabitha Parham of Courtland, Mason Rich of Ardmore and more.
Monday-Sept. 23
Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama
A traveling art show celebrating works by Alabama students with visual or hearing impairments will open at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Monday. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama will remain on display through Sept. 23. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
