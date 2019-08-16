Today-Saturday
'Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story'
Stop by the Carnegie Visual Arts Center for a last chance to see creations by illustrator David Gordon, best known for his work on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Cars,” “Toy Story,” “Robots” and “Monsters, Inc.” The current exhibit “Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story” will close Saturday. Hours are today, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission to the arts center, 207 Church St. N.E., is free.
Today
3rd Friday
Classic cars, street musicians, food trucks and more will entertain visitors to downtown Decatur for the monthly 3rd Friday festival. For the “Be True to Your School” themed event, organizers are inviting festivalgoers to sport their favorite team’s gear. The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. Featured musicians are Michael Dean and Memphis at the Princess Theatre, Drew Hodge in front of Kathleen’s and Makaila Campbell at Gyro Uno. Along with music, cars and food, the festival will include craft vendors, children’s activities and more.
Today
Meet the Black Bears
Calling all Austin High fans: The Meet the Black Bears kickoff to the school’s athletic year will take place at 5 p.m. at Austin High School. Events include a volleyball scrimmage, the seventh versus eighth grade, ninth grade versus junior varsity and varsity football scrimmages, and the introduction of the teams and new coaches.
Saturday
Priceville Cruise-In
Dozens of antique and classic cars will cruise into Priceville’s Veterans Park for the annual cruise-in on Saturday. Along with the car show, the event, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., will feature music by Natchez Trace, a free children’s area, a raffle and fireworks. Admission is free. Entering a car into the show costs $20 per entry.
Saturday
Super Soaker 5K and Fun Run
Get stoked, or rather soaked, for Courtland’s third annual Super Soaker 5K and 1-mile fun run. Spectators are encouraged to bring water guns to soak runners from the sidelines during the race. The 5K will start at 5 p.m. at Tennessee Street with the fun run following. Registration costs $20 in advance and $25 the day of for the 5K and $15 in advance and $20 the day of the fun run. Proceeds benefit Courtland Community Revitalization Committee. For more information, call 256-443-1758.
Sunday
Distinguished Young Women
An information session about the Distinguished Young Women program for high school seniors will take place Sunday in Lawrence and Morgan counties. The session at Moulton Elementary School will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and at the Princess Theatre from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will hold a combined program Sept. 21 at Lawrence County High School. A winner from each county will go on to the state level.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.