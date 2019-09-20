Today
Alzheimer’s Lunch and Learn
In connection with Elmore DeMott’s “Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily” exhibit currently on display, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center will hold a Lunch and Learn program with DeMott and Hudson Alpha scientist Dr. Nick Cochran. The program, which will begin at noon, will address Alzheimer’s and living with and caring for someone affected by the disease. The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., will provide drinks and desserts. The “Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily” exhibit stemmed from DeMott’s “Flowers for Mom” project, in which DeMott photographs a flower a day in honor of her mother’s walk with Alzheimer’s. The free exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 12.
Celebrating Early Old Town with Art
Get a glimpse of the history of Decatur’s oldest neighborhood during the fifth annual Celebrating Early Old Town with Art show at the Turner-Surles Senior Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W. The exhibit features 75 paintings by Decatur native Frances D. Tate. Using water from the Tennessee River, Tate created paintings of the homes, businesses and churches that lined the streets of Old Town. A sneak peek will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. with a reception following from 5 to 8 p.m. Along with the paintings, the event will show videos of Old Town’s elders sharing stories about the neighborhood. Featured residents include the late Billie A. Phillips, the late Athelyne C. Banks, Leo Gray, Equator Black, Ross Malone, Lora Mae Vinson, Johnny Thompson, Joe Porter, Kenneth Reedus, Olivia Moore, Curtis Miller and Millard Powers. While free, a ticket is required for the reception. Tickets are available at the Old State Bank, Morgan County Archives, Art and Antique Shop, EASE, J’s Beauty Supply, Nick’s Fashions, the Turner-Surles Center, Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Decatur Public Library.
3rd Friday
Carnival games, line dancing, classic cars and street musicians will entertain visitors to downtown Decatur for the Fall Festival-themed 3rd Friday event. The free street festival will start on at 5:30 p.m. on Second Avenue. Featured musicians will be Back on Track at the Alabama Center for the Arts, Tim Tucker at Kathleen’s and Laura Alaina Kee at Gyro Uno.
Hartselle Depot Days
Thousands of people will gather in downtown Hartselle for the 39th annual Depot Days on Saturday. The event, which started as a tribute to the railroad industry, will feature music, a truck and motorcycle show, arts, crafts, a tractor show, and games for children. Last year’s event attracted more than 19,000 people. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Fishing Rodeo
Grab a rod and reel and head to the Oakville Indian Mounds for the 13th annual Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, children can fish free of charge on the grounds of the Oakville Indian Mounds, 1219 Lawrence County 187, Danville. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Each participant should bring a rod or pole and bait.
Decatur Music Club
Emily Davis, director of the Decatur Youth Symphony and classical guitarist, will provide music lovers with a look into the creations by Spanish guitar maker Antonio Torres. The Decatur Music Club program will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W. A salad lunch will follow the program, which is free and open to the public.
Trail of Tears
Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the Southeast will unite to honor and remember Native Americans during the Trail of Tears ride. The 26th annual ride will begin at the Alabama and Tennessee line on U.S. 72 in Bridgeport at 8 a.m. Participants will travel U.S. 72 to I-565 and head west, through Athens and Florence before arriving at Waterloo around 3 p.m.
Cultural Concerto in the Park
Blues, bluegrass, gospel and soul artists will perform at the Cultural Concerto in the Park at Trinity-Fort Henderson Complex, 606 Trinity Circle in Athens. The free event will start at noon and feature food, games, face painting and performers Tiffany Feagin, Mike Johnson, Bob Steele, Dontavius and Destiny Townsend, Encounter, and The Craig Family Trio. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
North Alabama Night of Bands
Hundreds of young musicians will take center stage — or field, rather — during the annual North Alabama Night of Bands at Brewer High School, 59 Eva Road in Somerville. The contest, which will begin at 6 p.m., will feature high school marching bands from across north Alabama. Tickets cost $5.
