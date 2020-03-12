Today
The Decoys
Power rock and rhythm and blues group The Decoys will perform at the Athens Performing Arts Center tonight. Consisting of David Hood, Kelvin Holly, NC Thurman, Mike Dillon and Will McFarlane, members of The Decoys performed with Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bob Seger, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, Hank Williams Jr., Percy Sledge, Etta James and more. Joining The Decoys for the concert will be the Muscle Shoals Horns and Carla Russell. Tickets to the 7 p.m. show cost $30 for floor seats, $20 for balcony seats and $10 for students. For tickets, visit acsf.acs-k12.org.
Today-Saturday
Poke Sallet Follies
Themed “Back to the Follies,” the 28th annual Poke Sallet Follies will celebrate some of the top moments of past events. The dinner and revue, consisting of comedic and musical skits, will take place at the Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St., tonight-Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and are available at The Council on Aging, 503 South Jefferson St. Proceeds benefit the Limestone County Foundation on Aging. The cast of familiar faces includes local officials, first responders and more.
Saturday
Chocolate and Dessert Spring Festival
Get a sweet start to spring at the Chocolate and Dessert Spring Festival on Saturday at First Christian Church, 1701 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. From 1-3 p.m., guests can sample offerings from local restaurants, enjoy a hot chocolate bar and listen to music by the Sophisticated Swingers. Tickets cost $5 with all proceeds going to The ARC, a nonprofit agency for individuals with cognitive, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Saturday
Downtown Decatur Pub Crawl
Downtown Decatur will go green on Saturday as revelers get an early start to St. Patrick’s Day. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. Special activities at the Alabama Center for the Arts include a cabbage toss from 2 to 5 p.m., a Little Leprechaun costume contest at 2 p.m., a bagpipe performance at 4 p.m. and a dunking booth with Mayor Tab Bowling. A pub crawl will feature stops at The RailYard, The Brick Deli, Moe’s BBQ, Mellow Mushroom, Josie’s, the Princess Theatre, Simp McGhee’s, B.B. Perrin’s, Cross-Eyed Owl, Steakdown Street and Bank Street Grill. Individuals participating in the pub crawl can pick up a lanyard beginning at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. Visit nine of the 11 sites and turn your lanyard in at the Alabama Center for the Arts between 9-9:30 p.m. for a chance to win a prize basket.
Saturday
Chili Challenge
With 20 different chilis available for sampling, the Chili Challenge in Athens will appeal to all taste buds. Past concoctions include beef, venison, crab, vegetarian, turkey, chicken and white chili. The annual community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. 31 North, will benefit Hospice of Limestone County. Tickets cost $10 for ages 11 and older and free for 10 and younger. Along with chili, the event will feature a silent auction and a children’s area.
Saturday
Sheep Shearing Day
Sheep shearing day at 1818 Farms in Mooresville will offer visitors an upclose view at the art of sheep shearing. The farm at 24889 Lauderdale St. will host shearing demonstrations with Gary Lawson at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required and available at 1818farms.com. Make sure to bring a chair. The demonstration is free.
Saturday
A Night with the Cowboys
Cowboys reciting poetry, singing songs and telling tales will take center stage at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Saturday. A Night with the Cowboys will feature Tom King of Decatur, Eddy Leverett of Cullman, Woody Woodruff of Centerville, Tennessee, and Terry Slaten of Hanceville. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $11-14 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Battle at the Jack
Hundreds of soccer players from up to 40 teams will gather at Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex for the annual Spring Battle at the Jack on Saturday and Sunday. The River City United Soccer Club will host the event for youth soccer teams. Proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship program.
Monday
The Vulcan Eejits
The Vulcan Eejits will bring Celtic and Irish music to the Decatur Public Library on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The musical event will feature jigs, reels, slides, polkas and folk songs. The trio consists of Jil Chambless on whistle, flute and vocals, Kevin Nicholson on fiddle and vocals and Dan Vogt on guitar, bouzouki and vocals. Admission is free. For more information, call 256-353-2993.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.