Today
Listening Room Loft
Singer songwriters Jess Jacoy and David Borné will share the stories behind their songs during the Princess Theatre's intimate Listening Room Loft series tonight. The music session featuring Jacoy's Americana sound and Borné's mix of folk, rock and alternative will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. princesstheatre.org
Friday
Art After Hours
Bringing a mix of folk, rock and alternative, the trio Seeking Babylon will perform at Art After Hours in downtown Athens on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Along with music, the event at High Cotton Arts, 103 Washington Street, will include refreshments and children’s activities. Admission is free.
Friday-Saturday
Riverfest
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Riverfest, the second-oldest barbecue competition in the state, on Friday and Saturday at Ingalls Harbor. As a highlight of the event, more than 65 professional and amateur competition barbecue teams from across the Southeast will vie for the title of grand champion. Winners will be announced Saturday at 4 or 5 p.m. Along with the barbecue contest, the event will feature food trucks, vendors and local music from 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Headliners are the Ben Parker Project on Friday and the Lamont Landers Band on Saturday. A children’s area will be open Saturday. Admission is $5 per day for 11 and older. Children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult. Proceeds benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
Saturday
Gen. Joe Wheeler Birthday
Calling all lovers of music, history and classic cars. Pond Spring will celebrate Gen. Joe Wheeler’s 183rd birthday with entertaining and educational activities and events on Saturday. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. and include a classic car show, dulcimer concert by the Sweet Tones, free birthday cake from a Wheeler family recipe, a flag exhibit presentation, Civil War camp reenactment and blacksmith exhibitions. Admission to the event is free. Entering a car into the show costs $15. Tours to the Wheeler House also will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours cost $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, college students and military, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children 5 and younger. 12280 Alabama 20, Courtland.
Saturday
9/11 Heroes Run
The Athens 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in honor of veterans, military and first responders will be Saturday. The race will start at 7 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum, 100 West Pryor St. Registration costs $30. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. Last year, 275 runners participated in the Athens race. 911heroesrunathensal.itsyourrace.com
Saturday
Superhero Day
Real and super heroes will unite on Saturday for Superhero Day in downtown Athens. Highlights of Superhero Day, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Spring Memorial Park, include the Parade of Heroes at 10:30 a.m., music, food, contests and a real heroes section featuring law enforcement, military, firefighters and more. Admission is free. Proceeds from the event will go to the Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation, an Athens-based nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research and helps pay funeral expenses of children who die from cancer.
Saturday-Sunday
Limestone County Powwow
Native American drummers, dancers, singers and artists will gather for the Limestone County Powwow on Saturday and Sunday at the Limestone County Arena. The family-friendly event includes Native American food, craft demonstrations and the Danza Azteca Tonaxi dancers. Gates will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with a grand entry at noon. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and seniors.
