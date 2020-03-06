Today-Saturday
'The Comedy of Errors: The Pop Musical'
The final performances of Calhoun Community College’s modern take on one of Shakespeare’s most satirical plays, “The Comedy of Errors,” will take place tonight and Saturday. The show about the misadventures of a master and servant in search of their long-lost twin brothers features songs inspired by “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “All About that Bass,” “Funky Town,” “Groove is in the Heart,” “Brighter than the Sun,” “Hot Hot Hot,” “Jersey Girl,” “I’m Yours” and “Something’s Got a Hold of Me.” Leading the cast, which features 10 members of the Calhoun Chorale, are Caleb Baldwin as Antipholus of Syracuse and Collin Riddell as Antipholus of Ephesus. Shows are tonight at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue N.E., Decatur. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Today
Lunch and Learn
Hear about the history of Old Town from artist Frances D. Tate during a Lunch and Learn at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center today at noon. Tate’s paintings of the businesses, churches and stores of Old Town are currently on display at the Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E. Admission is free. Bring a lunch. Beverages and cookies will be served.
Saturday
Wings to Soar
Wings to Soar will provide visitors to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge with an up-close view of owls, hawks and vultures Saturday. The free programs will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the refuge’s Visitor Center, 3121 Visitor Center Road in Decatur. For more information, call 256-350-6639.
Delano 12-Hour Run
Endurance runners will take to the Delano Park trail for the 14th annual 12-Hour Run on Saturday. The race, which consists of multiple laps of the 1-mile Delano Park path, will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Last year, more than 100 participants competed as individuals and teams with Steven Carr, of Huntsville, completing the most miles with 73 in 12 hours. The relay course record is 117 miles. Individuals can register for the race through today at ultrasignup.com, keyword Delano. Or just come to the park to cheer on the runners.
Saturday
Bankhead Hike
Celebrate the sunny weather forecast for Saturday with a hike in the Bankhead National Forest. Led by Wild South’s Janice Barrett, the moderately challenging hike will be 4 to 5 miles roundtrip. Make sure to wear wool socks and the proper footwear with treads. Bring a pack with lunch, snacks and water. Hikers are encouraged to bring children. Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. To reserve a spot, call 256-974-6166 or email janice@wildsouth.org.
Saturday
Kite Festival
The annual Community Kite Festival in Huntsville will take flight on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival at John Hunt Park, 2151 Airport Road S.W., will feature kite demonstrations, food trucks, entertainment and children’s activities.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.