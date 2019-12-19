Today-Sunday
Tree Trails
Walk through trails lined with Christmas trees decorated with toy hot-air balloons, popcorn balls, snowmen, inflated surgical gloves, flags, Mardi Gras beads and more in Decatur, Moulton, Athens and Ardmore. The Enchanted Forest of Decatur with 65 trees at Founders Park on Bank Street will be open through Jan. 3. The Athens North Pole Stroll at Big Spring Memorial Park will remain open through Dec. 28. The inaugural Christmas on the Square in downtown Moulton will close Jan. 1. Visitors can stop by the Ardmore Tinsel Trail at the Bryant House on Ardmore Avenue and First Street through Jan. 5. Admission to the trails is free.
Today, Sunday and Monday
Holiday Movies
Popular holiday movies will return to the big screen as the historic Princess Theatre brings the Christmas films to downtown Decatur. The lineup features “Home Alone” today, “White Christmas” on Sunday and “Elf” on Monday. The movies will begin at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Friday
The Beasley Brothers Concert
The Beasley Brothers, a Nashville-based Americana rock group headed by Huntsville natives Jackson and Lawson Beasley, will perform a holiday concert to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Friday. During the 7 p.m. concert, the band will perform holiday classics, modern Christmas songs and a few original tunes. Tickets cost $15. Princesstheatre.org.
Friday
Artist Reception
An artist reception celebrating the opening of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s newest exhibit “Artifact: Vision” will be Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. The exhibit, which opened Tuesday and will remain up through Feb. 1, will feature the mixed media pieces by Spencer Nolen Laws and the photographs of Crystal Vander Weit. The artists’ works share a common theme of telling a story of their encounters and surroundings. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. 207 Church St. N.E.
Friday
Whoville Hoopla
Expect the Grinch and Cindy Lou to stop by the Whoville Hoopla at Lawrence County’s square on Friday, 7-9 p.m. The free event will include music, hot chocolate, coffee, food vendors and “The Grinch” movie. Make sure to bring a lawn chair.
Friday-Sunday
“Frozen” Christmas Celebration
Meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Sven during the “Frozen” Christmas Celebration hosted by The Garage at Grace River Church. The free come-and-go meet and greet will last from 6-9 p.m. Friday to Sunday. For $5, guests can also make an ornament, sip on hot chocolate and decorate a cookie. 2018 Cleveland Ave. S.W. Decatur.
Saturday
Secret Sisters Concert
Pairing an old country sound with sibling harmonies, the Secret Sisters, made of Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, will bring their unique act to the Princess Theatre on Saturday. The Grammy nominated duo is best known for the song “Tomorrow will be Kinder,” inspired by the 2011 tornadoes, and “The Tennessee River Runs Low.” The band's newest album "Saturn Returns" will release in February and will be followed by a tour with stops across the United States, England, the Netherlands, Denmark and France. Saturday's concert in Decatur, which also will feature indie-folk artist Erin Rae, will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20-25. Princesstheatre.org.
Sunday
Hanukkah Concert
Experience the sounds of Hanukkah during the Eight Nights of Hanukkah concert presented by Nefesh Yehudi, a Jewish community choir. The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Downtown Huntsville Library, 915 Monroe St. All ages and faiths are welcome to learn more about the Jewish holiday through music. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
