Today
Turkey Trot
Want to feel less guilty about that extra serving of dressing or slice of pie? Then head out to the annual Turkey Trot in downtown Decatur this morning. Runners can participate in the 5K Run, 5K Crossfit Challenge and the 1-mile run. The events begin with the 5K Run and Crossfit Challenge at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile run at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for the 1-mile, $35 for the 5K and $40 for the Crossfit Challenge. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Morgan County.
Today-Sunday
Festival of Trees
With dozens of trees and mantles adorned with greenery and ornaments, the historic Donnell House will be dressed in its holiday best for visitors during the annual Festival of Trees. The event themed “A Celebration of Alabama” commemorates the state’s bicentennial. The home is open to the public today, 3-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is $5 with proceeds going to the restoration of the home at 601 Clinton St. Built in 1845 for the Rev. Robert Donnell, founder of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the house served as an outpost for Union troops, a boys’ school and residence for principals and superintendents.
Sunday
Christmas Concert
Sing along to holiday classics during the annual Christmas Concert presented by Athens State University’s Community Band on Sunday at 3 p.m. Director Steven Porter will lead the band of volunteer musicians. A reception following the event will include a visit from Santa. Admission is free.
Sunday
Christmas in the Park
Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by downtown Falkville on Sunday for Christmas in the Park. Along with the Clauses, the event at 4 p.m. will feature refreshments, a flag ceremony, a performance by the Falkville High School band, a poetry reading, Christmas tree lighting and Christmas carols. Admission is free.
Monday
Decatur Christmas Parade
Marching bands, decorated floats and, of course, Santa, will roll through downtown Decatur in the “Christmas Movie Marathon” themed Christmas parade. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and wind from Second Avenue to Bank Street. Rick Paler will serve as grand marshal.
