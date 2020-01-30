Today-Saturday
Artifact: Vision
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s latest exhibit, “Artifact: Vision,” will close on Saturday. The exhibit features photographs by Crystal Vander Weit and sculptures by Spencer Nolen Laws that spotlight the nature and people of north Alabama. The center, 207 Church St. N.E., is open today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
Friday
Our Place in Space
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s “Our Place in Space” program will take guests on an exploration of the solar system. The all-ages interactive presentation will highlight the sun, planets, moons and more. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for ages 5-12. Rocketcenter.com.
Saturday
Bankhead Hike
Take a hike through Bankhead National Forest’s Kinlock Historic District and learn about the area’s cultural and natural history. Wild South will lead the two-mile hike to Kinlock Shelter, which the Native Americans inhabited 10,000 years ago and features petroglyphs, Hubbard Creek and Kinlock Falls, where participants can help beautify the Earth by picking up trash. Participants will meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Bring a small backpack with lunch, snacks and water. Wear sturdy footwear and weather-appropriate clothing. The terrain will be rocky, rooty and possibly wet. Open to children and adults. To secure a spot on the free hike, call 256-974-6166 or email janice@wildsouth.org.
Saturday
Rise Together: Black History Month Celebration
Athens will kick off February, Black History Month, with “Rise Together” on Saturday at the Beasley Center, 202 West Bryan St. The program will include a performance by the Round Island Missionary Baptist Men’s Choir, a presentation of historic photos and speaker Bernard Simelton Sr., the president of the Alabama’s NAACP chapter. Admission is free with donations accepted. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wrestling
High-flying, body-slamming action will come to the Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle on Saturday. New South Pro Wrestling’s We Love Pro Wrestling event will feature a tag team championship, six-women tag team match, fans-bring-the-weapons match, an anything goes match, heavyweight championship and more. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for general admission.
Sunday
Chamber Concert
The classical sounds of Beethoven and Schubert will fill Alabama Center for the Arts’ Recital Hall as Orchestra Sul Ponticello presents a Chamber Concert on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Under the direction of Viljar Weimann, the orchestra will perform “Mass in G” by Schubert, “Saul and the Witch of Endor” by Purcell, “Serenade for Violin, Viola and Flute” by Beethoven and “Trio for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon” by Maros. Joining the orchestra will be the Calhoun Chorale and guest artists soprano Christie Weber, bass Michael Beutjer and tenor Granville Oldham. Tickets to the event at 133 Second Ave. N.E. cost $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for high school students and younger.
Tuesday
Humorist Sean of the South
Humorist, writer and novelist Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, will bring his tales about the American South to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Titles of his posts include “Saints of Winn Dixie,” “Deep Fried Christmas," “Holy Barbecue" and "Biscuit Appreciation Day.” Tickets cost $25 for general admission, and $50 for a meet and greet with Dietrich. Proceeds will benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.
— Catherine Godbey
