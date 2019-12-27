Today-Sunday
Hikes
Work off those extra servings of ham, macaroni and dessert with a trip to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and the opportunity to see one of North America’s endangered birds. At last count, 17 whooping cranes were at the refuge. The endangered species, which inspired the creation of Festival of the Cranes, started wintering in north Alabama in 2004. The refuge on Alabama 67 will be open today to Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
Galaxy of Lights
Enjoy 2 miles of holiday lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Galaxy of Lights. The experience, which features 200 light displays of Christmas scenes, animals, children’s characters and more, will be open through Jan. 4. Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. Admission is $25 per car until Sunday and $20 from Monday to Jan. 4. hsvbg.org. For animated light displays in Decatur, stop by Harrison Street Southeast, Danville Road Southwest across from Austin Junior High School and Constitution Drive Southwest.
Star of Bethlehem
Explore the science and religion behind the celestial phenomenon that may have led the Magi to Bethlehem during the “Star of Bethlehem” program today at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The program will take place on the planetarium’s 67-foot dome screen at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Cost is $15.
Huntsville Havoc
North Alabama’s Huntsville Havoc hockey team will take to the ice today and Saturday for games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Macon Mayhem. The puck will drop on the Havoc-Ice Flyers game tonight at 7 p.m. Saturday’s match against the Mayhem will start at 3 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. Tickets start at $13. Huntsvillehavoc.com.
