Today
Kickoff to High School Football
Football season officially kicks off this week as teams take the field for the start of the high school season. Tonight, the Hartselle Tigers will face off with the Austin Black Bears in Decatur. All the games will start at 7 p.m. Other matchups are Hatton at Lawrence County, Ardmore at West Morgan, Falkville at Danville and Elkmont at Clements.
Today
Tribute to Toni Morrison
A tribute to Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winning author Toni Morrison, who died Aug. 5, will take place today at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ recital hall. Presenters include Don Noble, literary scholar and host of Alabama Public Radio’s “Bookmark,” and Jennifer Horne, poet laureate of Alabama. Admission is free. The program will start at 12:30 p.m.
Today
Muscle Shoals meets the Stones
Get ready to rock out to some of The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits performed by north Alabama musicians when “Muscle Shoals Meets the Stones” comes to the Princess Theatre tonight. Featured musicians include the Fiddleworms, Angela Hacker, Travis Wammack, Muscle Shoals Horns, James LeBlanc, Mike Dillon, Jamie Barrier, Microwave Dave, Jimmy Nutt, Wildman Steve, Carla Russell, Andreas Werner, Marie Lewey, Cindy Walker, Jerry Philips, Kelvin Holly and more. Proceeds will go to Room in the Inn, a north Alabama homeless shelter, and The Healing Place, a nonprofit agency that provides grief support to children. Tickets cost $25-35 and are available at princesstheatre.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Today-Saturday
Crape Myrtle Festival
Nicknamed the Crape Myrtle Capital of the South, Ardmore will host the 27th annual Crape Myrtle Festival today and Saturday. The event in downtown Ardmore will start today at 6:30 p.m. with music by Astro Diggins and JED EYE. On Saturday, activities will begin at 8 a.m. with food, a cornhole tournament, children's activities and music from 5-9 p.m. featuring John Douglas & The Pickin’ & Grinnin’ Pickers, Straight Shift and Triple Play. From 2-4 p.m., an open house and 100-year celebration will take place at Ardmore High School. Admission is free.
Saturday
7@7 Run
Cheer on the runners in the ninth annual Bill J. Dukes 7@7 Run and 1-mile fun run on Saturday. To register for the race, visit active.com. Proceeds will benefit the Mental Health Association in Morgan County. The 7-kilometer race will begin at 7 a.m. with the fun run at 8:30 a.m. at Point Mallard.
Saturday
Elkmont Car Show
Dozens of muscle cars, hot rods, rat rods, antique cars, custom trucks and motorcycles will motor into north Limestone County for the Elkmont Car Show. The fun will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elkmont High School, 204 Evans Ave. Registration is $20 per car. Admission is $5 for ages 11 and older and free for ages 10 and younger. Along with cars, live music will entertain the spectators. Bring camp chairs.
