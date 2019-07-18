Today
“The Von Braun Suite”
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Brass Band of Huntsville will perform “The Von Braun Suite,” a four-movement musical piece composed by Stephen Bulla. The musical event will take place at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Biergarten tonight at 5 p.m. Along with “The Von Braun Suite,” the band will perform “Rocket Man,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Moondance,” “Stars Fell on Alabama,” “Alabama the Beautiful” and more. Local musicians performing in the Brass Band are Troy Allaway, Elizabeth Cameron and Hobbs Hundley. Admission is free.
Friday
3rd Friday
Organizers will combine fun and philanthropy for 3rd Friday in downtown Decatur. During the “Back to School” themed street party, organizers will collect school supplies, which will go to local students in Decatur City and Morgan County schools. Bring donations to Moulton and Johnston streets. Third Friday festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with classic cars, a kids’ zone and street musicians. Entertainers include Drew Hodge and Laura Alaina Key.
Friday
Singing on the Square
Country artist Matt Prater & Friends will take center stage during Athens’ Singing on the Square, 7-9 p.m. Held in downtown Athens, the music will cap off Fridays After Five. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks and a kids’ zone with games and activities. Make sure to bring a lawn chair for the night of entertainment. Admission is free.
Friday-Saturday
“The Pony Expresso”
Giddy up over to Warehouse Coffee in downtown Hartselle for the College Street Players’ “The Pony Expresso.” Directed by Jenny Faulk, the comedy follows Star Bright and Aunt Dee Caff, the owners of struggling coffee shop. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 315 Main St. S.W. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Collegestreetplayers.org.
Friday-Sunday
Hamacon
Calling fans of anime and gaming, the annual Hamacon, a Rocket City anime, will take place Friday to Sunday at the Von Braun Center and feature guest appearances, cosplay contests and more. Guests include Micah Solusod, voice-over artist of Soul Evans in “Soul Eater,” Ayu Sakata, Chuck Huber, Tiffany Grant and more. Open noon-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20 for a one-day pass Friday and Sunday, $25 for a one-day pass Saturday and $50 for a three-day pass.
Saturday
Vintage Market
Organizers will transform downtown Courtland into a vintage market on Saturday. Courtland’s Vintage Market will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Along with vendors selling handmade furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles and shabby chic décor, the market will feature music by Richard Thompson and guest artist Robert McGowan. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
