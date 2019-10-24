Today-Saturday
Lawrence County Fair
Rides, fried food and petting zoos will entertain visitors to the Lawrence County Fair in Moulton. Special events include the 4H chicken show and auction at 6 p.m. today, a petting zoo on Friday and a lamb show on Saturday. Featured entertainment is Lawrence County High School’s string band tonight, Ashley Kent on Friday and Joyful Noise on Saturday. Hosted by Moulton Lions Club, the fair will be open 6-10 p.m. today and 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission, $4 today, $5 Friday and Saturday, children 4 and younger enter free. Unlimited ride armband is $15 tonight and $18 Friday and Saturday.
Athens Storytelling Festival
Five award-winning storytellers will transport listeners at the Athens Storytelling Festival to the lochs of Scotland, the Appalachian Mountains and Minnesota. The 13th annual festival, expected to attract 10,000-15,000 spectators, will feature Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Andy Offutt Irwin, Kevin Kling and Josh Goforth. Events include a storytelling olio tonight at 7:30 and public sessions on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:10 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 16 and younger for tonight’s olio, $20 for adults and $12 for children for a half-day session, $35 for adults and $20 for children for a single day ticket, and $55 for adults and $30 for children for a weekend pass. athensstorytellingfestival.com. The Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a free mini storytelling session with Offutt Irwin and Lepp on Saturday, 2-3 p.m.
Friday
Artist Reception
Three artists celebrate the majesty and magic of nature in the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s newest exhibit “Children of Nature.” The arts center, 207 Church St. N.E., will hold a reception for the artists, Birmingham’s Dariana Dervis and Decatur’s Robert Cox and Kimberly Parker, on Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 7. The Carnegie is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carnegiearts.org.
Friday-Saturday
Nightmare on Moulton Street
Monsters, clowns and zombies will roam the halls of the Brick Deli’s second floor this weekend during Nightmare on Moulton Street. The haunted house at 112 E. Moulton St., Decatur, will be open 7-11 p.m. on Friday and 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer society.
For families with young children, the Brick will hold the annual Halloween Hoot on Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The street-style Halloween party is free with donations requested. Funds will support Everyday Sunshine, a nonprofit organization focused on providing entertainment and encouragement to patients at pediatric hospitals and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Festivities include a magician, face painting, cake walk and music from DJ Jeff Sharp.
Saturday
Decatur City Cemetery Tour
Listen to stories of some of Decatur's iconic figures during a tour of the city's cemetery led by historian Phil Wirey. Among the figured buried at Decatur City Cemetery are Miss Kate Lackner, Steamboat Bill Hudson, Lafayette Garth, who fought in the Civil War of the 11th U.S. Colored Infantry, Carolyn Cortner Smith, Alabama's first licensed female architect, and Judge W.W. Callahan, judge of the Scottsboro Boys Trail. The free tour will begin at 10 a.m. Meet at the caretakers' building, 1010 Wilson St. N.W.
Saturday
Storytelling Festival
At Graves Grocery in Lacey's Spring, locals will gather to share stories and songs at the Storytelling Festival on Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Along with storytellers, the free event will feature live music, a pottery wheel and a camp fire to make s'mores. 10034 Alabama 36 East, Lacey's Spring. gravesgrocery.com.
Sunday
Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk
Hundreds of walkers will paint downtown Decatur pink during the 10th annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk on Sunday at Founders Park on Church Street Northeast. The event will begin at 1 p.m. with music and continue at 2 p.m. with the 1-mile walk. Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation expects 1,000 people to participate in the walk. Participation is $20. Proceeds will go to the hospital’s breast health and cancer services, which provides community screenings and free and discounted mammograms for uninsured women. Decaturmorganfoundation.org.
Decatur’s Pink Sisters, a support group for breast cancer survivors, will hold an art auction during the event. Proceeds from the silent auction, which features pieces from local artists, will go to the hospital’s foundation.
Sunday
Autumn Hike
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will partner with Wild South to hold an autumn hike in the Bankhead National Forest on Sunday. The hike celebrates the Carnegie’s newest “Children of Nature” exhibit. The moderate 2.5-mile round-trip hike will begin at 1 p.m. at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. Expect to see a sandstone canyon, hardwood forest and waterfall. Wear shoes with sturdy tread, such as hiking boots or sneakers. Bring a backpack with a snack and drinking water. Participation is free. Register for the event by contacting Janice Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166.
