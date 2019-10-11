Today-Saturday
'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'
Weaving together women’s memories, experiences and wardrobes, the cast of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” will share the stories of their lives. The Bank Street Players will present the play tonight at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E. Tickets cost $15 with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at UAB. For tickets, call 256-318-3265. Seating is limited to 50 per show.
Saturday
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Open House
Explore the nature of north Alabama during Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge’s open house Saturday. Featured events include a corn maze, scavenger hunt, mobile freshwater aquarium, archery and more. Fishing at the catfish pond will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Raptor programs will take place at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Decatur Fall Festival
The Decatur Fall Fest at Point Mallard Park on Saturday will spotlight pets, pumpkins, peppers and more. The event will feature a pet parade and costume contest at 1:30 p.m., a pumpkin-carving contest, a selfie scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and a “Don’t Fear the Reaper” challenge, which dares participants to eat a Carolina Reaper and abstain from eating or drinking for 10 minutes. Cost is $5 to participate in the pet parade, which benefits PAWS 52 Rescue, $20 for the Carolina Reaper challenge, $10 for the selfie scavenger hunt and $10 for the pumpkin carving contest, which benefits Feeding Families.
Saturday
Falkville Fall Festival
A tractor show, 5K color run, children’s activities and music will entertain visitors to the Falkville Fall Festival on Saturday. Festivities will kick off with a 5K Color Me Downtown run at 8 a.m. and continue with a car show, inflatables, arts and crafts and more. Country singer-songwriter Eric Paslay, a Grammy Award-winning artist who co-wrote Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean night” and Eli Young Band’s “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” and recorded “Song About a Girl,” “She Don’t Love You” and “Friday Night,” will headline the event. Admission is free.
Sunday
Family Farm Fun Day
A Family Farm Fun Day at a Limestone County goat farm will offer tours and samples of goat cheese, cow cheese, nuts and desserts. The Sunday event at Humble Heart Farms, 25235 Mooresville Road in Elkmont, will open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Participants can tour the farm and the milking barn. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Day in the Park
Coinciding with Decatur City Schools’ Fall Break, Day in the Park, organized by Decatur Public Library and Decatur Parks and Recreation, will take place Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, at Austinville Park, 905 Lamar St. SE. Festivities include games, activities and story time at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.