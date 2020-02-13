Today
Singer-Songwriter Night
Country music will fill the Princess Theatre’s Listening Room Loft when Nashville-based artists Payton Taylor and William Michael Morgan perform in a singer-songwriter event tonight. Taylor competed on “American Idol” and Morgan is best known for the single “I Met a Girl,” which reached No. 8 on the U.S. country charts. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. Princesstheatre.org.
Friday
Valentine’s Day Story Time
Entertain the kids with Valentine’s Day-themed stories, songs, crafts and refreshments at the Decatur Public Library on Friday. The free fun, which will include a visit from Violet, the Valentine Fairy, will start at 10:30 a.m. 504 Cherry St. N.E.
Friday
Pour Your Heart Out
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at what the organizers like to call “the hottest” ticket in town — due to the on-site iron pour — Friday at Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The annual Pour Your Heart Out event will feature music from Decatur’s The Lamont Landers Band, a demonstration by paper flower artist Thao Hoang and an iron pour by metal sculptors with Sloss Furnace. The sculptors will help guests create a 4-inch square or heart-shaped tiles. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50. Rocketcenter.com.
Saturday
Book reading
Author Hope Michelle Ayers, who grew up in Decatur and currently lives in Atlanta and Washington, will read from her new book, “Gabriel’s Balloon,” on Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Vine St. N.W. Hosted by the Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches, the free event will begin at noon.
Saturday
Amphibian Day
Learn about Alabama’s amphibians and reptiles, including the hellbender, Mexican alligator lizard and diamondback terrapin — threatened species that call the Cook Museum of Natural Science home — on Saturday. The Cook Museum’s “Alabama’s Amazing Amphibian Fun Day” will include live animal presentations and activities, feeding of the hellbenders at 10:30 a.m., games, crafts and more. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for ages 65 and older, $15 for ages 3-14 and free for 2 and younger and members. Cookmuseum.org.
Saturday
Music Club performance
Violinist Lisa Wiggins and pianist Ron Guthrie will perform during the Decatur Music Club’s meeting on Saturday at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W. Wiggins, a member of the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra and Mobile Symphony Orchestra, and Guthrie, arts coordinator and staff accompanist for the University of Alabama in Huntsville, will perform “Sonata in D Major” for violin and piano by Prokofiev and “Romanza Adnaluza” by Sarasate. The 10 a.m. program is free and open to the public.
Saturday
Rocket City Trash Pandas announcer
Josh Caray, the voice of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will visit Second Read Books in downtown Decatur on Saturday to talk about the minor league team’s upcoming debut season. The event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free. Caray, the son of the late Skip Caray, who announced for the Atlanta Braves, and grandson of the late Harry Caray, the longtime voice of the Chicago Cubs, will also discuss his family’s sportscasting heritage.
— Catherine Godbey
