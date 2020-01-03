Today
River City Rivalry
Part two of the River City Rivalry: Basketball edition will take place tonight as the Decatur High Red Raiders host the Austin High Black Bears. The varsity girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m. at 910 Somerville Road S.E.
Today
The Pine Hill Haints
Known for a sound described as “Alabama ghost music,” The Pine Hill Haints will bring a mix of bluegrass, folk, honky tonk, country and rockabilly to Athens tonight. Part of the Alabama Music Series, the concert at The Loft, 222 W. Market St. in Athens will start at 7:30 p.m. The Athens-based band The Redeemers will open for The Pine Hill Haints. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Saturday
Skate with Havoc
Calling all Huntsville Havoc fans, north Alabama’s championship hockey team will take to the ice at Huntsville Museum of Art’s Skating in the Park on Saturday. Members of the public are invited to skate with the players from 2 to 5 p.m. at 300 Church St. in Huntsville. Admission is $15 for ages 10 and older and $10 for ages 9 and younger. Bring your own skates and get a $5 discount.
Saturday
Elkfest
Vinyl Revival in downtown Elkmont will host Elkfest featuring solo acoustic, jazz-indie-rock, punk-rock fusion and metal acts on Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at 18855 Upper Fort Hampton Road. A cover charge will be applied, but free water and sodas will be available.
Sunday
Twelfth Night Celebration
Festivities for Carnegie Carnival, slated for Feb. 22, will kick off on Sunday, 4 p.m., with a Twelfth Night Celebration at The Albany, 400 Grant St. S.E. The free event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and the announcement of nominees for Carnegie king, queen, prince, princess, sir bow wow and lady barks-a-lot. Reservations are not needed.
Sunday
Carver Elementary School
Commemorate a piece of Decatur history at the unveiling of the historic marker at Carver Elementary School on Sunday at 2 p.m. Named in honor of George Washington Carver, who was born a slave, became a botanist and inventor and taught at Tuskegee Institute, the school was built in 1927. Carver, whose work with peanuts led to the creation of more than 100 products, including dyes, plastics and gasoline, visited the school on Church Street in 1935. The unveiling ceremony is open to everyone.
Monday
Crazy about those Cranes
Learn about the endangered birds that started wintering at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in 2004 during a “Crazy about those Cranes” program at the Decatur Public Library. Presented by AJ Binney with the International Crane Foundation, the program will cover how the whooping cranes were brought back from the brink of extinction and how other cultures view whooping cranes. The free program at 504 Cherry St. N.E. will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Decatur Youth Symphony
Hundreds of the area's youngest musicians will perform holiday tunes during the Decatur Youth Symphony's Winter Concert on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Austin Junior High School. The concert, originally slated for Dec. 10 and rescheduled due to the snow, will feature all of the Decatur Youth Symphony orchestras and the World Percussion Ensemble. Kaitlyn McLaughlin will serve as the concertmaster. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.