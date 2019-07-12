Today-Saturday
Tomato Sandwich Day and more
The tomato sandwich will take center stage Saturday as both the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market and Athens Saturday Market hold Tomato Sandwich Days.
Along with serving up free tomato sandwiches from 9 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last, the market in downtown Decatur will hold a tomato pie contest. The pies will feature tomatoes grown locally. Entry fee for the contest is $10. The deadline to register is today. Judges will rate entries on taste, originality and presentation.
Athens Saturday Market, 407 W. Green St., will give away free tomato sandwiches from 8 a.m. to noon. The event also will feature music by The Silver Silos, an Americana, country, rock trio.
Today, the Lawrence County Extension Office will hold a tomato tasting event at LouAllen Farms, 1974 Lawrence County 177, Moulton. The 10 a.m. event will include tips for growing better crops of tomatoes at home. Visitors are invited to bring samples of their favorite tomatoes to share. To register, call 256-974-2464.
Today
Artist Reception
An artist reception for illustrator David Gordon, best known for his work on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Cars,” “Toy Story,” “Robots” and “Monsters, Inc.,” will take place today at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E. The reception celebrates the opening of the Carnegie’s newest exhibit, “Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story,” which features drawings, prints and books by Gordon. Admission to the reception is free for members and $5 for non-members. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 17. carnegiearts.org.
On Tuesday, Gordon and Decatur’s Rebecca Burns, who worked for Nickelodeon Movies, will lead a roundtable discussion on careers in the digital arts at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E. 6 p.m.
Sunday
Second Sunday on the Square
Music, refreshments and art will greet visitors to downtown Athens on Sunday. Second Sunday on the Square, noon-4 p.m., will feature music by Jana Pettus, cookies and lemonade and a stained glass demonstration by Denise Maurer at High Cotton Art, 103 W. Washington St. Free and open to the public.
— Catherine Godbey
