Saturday
Wilson Morgan Lake Cleanup
Tennessee Riverkeeper will sponsor a cleanup of Wilson Morgan Lake in Decatur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will meet at the corner of Central Parkway and Clearview Street Southwest. Wear weather-appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes.
Saturday
Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble
The Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Jacob Frank, will perform classical and pop music during the Decatur Music Club’s meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W. Admission is free. Refreshments will follow the program.
Saturday
Corey Smith Acoustic
Best known for the songs “Twenty-One,” “If I Could Do it Again” and “I Love Everyone,” folk-country singer-songwriter Corey Smith will perform at the Princess Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m. Since 2011, Smith, a Georgia native, has released 10 albums and sold over 1 million concert tickets and 220,000 albums. Country artist Austin Moody will open for Smith. Tickets cost $20-25.
Sunday
Community Potluck
Graves Grocery, a community gathering place in Somerville, will host a potluck dinner on Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Meat and drinks will be provided. Guests can bring a side dish, but are not obligated to do so. Weather permitting, the community dinner will take place outside Graves Grocery at 10034 Alabama 36 East.
— Catherine Godbey
