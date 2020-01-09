Today
Listening Lounge
Chuck Hawthorne, an Americana musician from Austin, Texas, will perform during the Princess Theatre’s Listening Room Loft tonight. The intimate singer-songwriter night, which will feature Hawthorne sharing the stories behind his songs, will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. Princesstheatre.org.
Today
“America’s Amazon”
A free screening of an environmental documentary focused on the Mobile-Tensaw Delta will air tonight at 6 at the Alabama Center for the Arts. Created by Ben Raines, the hour-long film looks at the evolution of the delta, the area’s biological richness and fragile ecosystems. Raines will attend the screening. While free, reservations are required. facebook.com/alabamacenterfortheartsdecatur
Friday
“The Sound of Music”
Sing along with the Von Trapp Family to “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and “So Long, Farewell” during a screening of “The Sound of Music.” Footlights Community Theater will host the showing of “The Sound of Music” at The Clinton Theater, 605 Clinton St. in Athens. Admission is free. The movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Friday
Kathy Mattea Concert
Grammy Award winning artist Kathy Mattea will perform at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Best known for her chart-topping singles “Goin’ Gone,” “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Come from the Heart” and “Burnin’ Old Memories,” the country and bluegrass singer earned Grammys for best female country performance and best Southern, country or bluegrass gospel album. The concert is part of the seventh annual Festival of the Cranes. Tickets cost $35-45. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Festival of the Cranes
The seventh annual Festival of the Cranes on Saturday and Sunday will feature art, puppetry, storytelling, photography workshops and nature walks. The fun will kick off Saturday at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, where 10,000 sandhill and 17 endangered whooping cranes are wintering, with a breakfast and nature walk at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $5. Other free events at Wheeler include birding 101 on Saturday at 8 a.m., photography workshops with Paul Bannick on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., storytelling with Brian “Fox” Ellis on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., children’s activities on Saturday and Sunday 1-3 p.m., a presentation by John Dindo with Dauphin Island Sea Lab on Saturday at 3 p.m. and programs with “Discovering Alabama” host Dog Phillips on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
In downtown Decatur, exhibits featuring art from area students and artists will be on display at the Old State Bank on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon., and at the Alabama Center for the Arts, on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Princess Theatre will host Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center on Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. The programs are free. The theater will also hold “Celebration of Flight” by IBEX Puppetry on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $5-10 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
— Catherine Godbey
