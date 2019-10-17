Today
Decatur High Homecoming Parade
Decatur High’s football team, cheerleaders, band and fans will paint downtown Decatur's streets red and black during the homecoming parade tonight. The parade will kick off near Banks-Caddell Elementary at 6 p.m., go down Second Avenue and end at Bank Street. The Red Raiders will battle Columbia at Ogle Stadium for the homecoming game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Today
Etta Freeman Fall Festival
The fourth annual Etta Freeman Fall Festival will bring free food, games, a cakewalk, bouncy house and entertainment to Northwest Decatur today. Organized by Decatur Youth Services, the festival will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, 902 Sixth St. N.W. The festival honors community activist and educator Etta Freeman. A graduate of Decatur Negro High School and Alabama A&M University, Freeman taught 57 years at Moulton's Rosenwald School and Decatur's Cherry Street Elementary School. For more information, call 256-341-4690.
Today
Singer-Songwriter Night
Billy Don Burns will bring his outlaw country sound to the Princess Theatre’s Listening Room tonight at 7. A singer-songwriter for more than 40 years, Burns wrote songs recorded by Willie Nelson, Mel Tillis and Sammy Kershaw. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. Princesstheatre.org.
Friday
3rd Friday
The final 3rd Friday street festival of the year will bring classic cars, Carnegie Carnival crewes and music to downtown Decatur. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment from street musicians, including the Sophisticated Swingers at the Princess Theatre, Laura Alaina Kee at Kathleen’s and Bimini Road at Gyro Uno. Line dancers also will fill East Moulton Street in front of Mellow Mushroom. At 7 p.m., the Carnegie Carnival — Decatur’s version of Mardi Gras — will open with the crewes petitioning reigning king Jeff Hallmark and queen Christy Carter outside the Princess.
Saturday
Athens Grease Festival
The Athens Grease Festival will serve up sides of music, games and fried foods on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Complete with a toga dress code and quirky games, including the frozen turkey toss, the festival marries the Greek origin of the city’s name with the South’s love of fried food. In the past, inventive foodies fried up banana pudding, artichokes, cheese steak, candy corn, meatballs and bologna. The fun will begin at 11 a.m. with a parade featuring the East Limestone Marching Band and the crowning of Athena Grease Goddess Tiffany Seibert. Musical acts include Kaleidoscope at noon, Lamont Landers Band at 1 p.m., Lindsey Hinkle at 2 p.m., Trippin’ Dixie at 3 p.m., Seeking Babylon at 4 p.m., The Redeemers at 5 p.m., and The Prescriptions at 6 p.m. Other events include the toga contest at 12:45 p.m., turkey toss at 1:45 p.m., burger eating contest at 2:45 p.m., and football toss at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger. Wear a toga and receive a $1 discount.
Saturday
Percussion Jam
A jam session and drum circle featuring the area’s youngest musicians will take place at the amphitheater on Bank Street in downtown Decatur on Saturday. The free hour-long music program provided by the Decatur Youth Symphony will start at 10 a.m. Make sure to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. In case of rain, the Alabama Center for the Arts will host the concert.
Saturday
Cancer Awareness Walk
The seventh annual Joe Cotton Cancer Awareness Walk will take place in Northwest Decatur on Saturday. Organizers will sell T-shirts at the event for $10. Proceeds will go to cancer survivors participating in the walk. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at Pines Park, 1612 Fifth St. N.W.
Saturday
Fall into the Princess
Ghost stories, pumpkin activities and Halloween movies await visitors to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Saturday. The Fall into the Princess event will begin with face painting and crafts at 10 a.m., a costume and pumpkin-carving contest at 1 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 2:30 p.m. and ghost stories and a haunted tour at 4:15 p.m. Tickets cost $14. For adults, the fun will continue at 7 p.m. with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets cost $12 for the movie. For an extra $8, buy one of the prop bags available at the Princess. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Zombie Run and Survival Guide
Think you can survive a zombie apocalypse? Austin High’s drama department will put participants to the test during the zombie run and survival guide on Saturday at Austin High School. The 1-mile fun run will begin at 4 p.m. Wear clothes that can be stained. After the run, drama students will perform Don Zolidis’ one act “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.” Cost is $30 for the run and show or $5 for just the show. Ahsdramadept.com.
Sunday
Poetry Reading
Poet Jeanie Thompson, a Decatur native, will read from “The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller” on Sunday, 3-5 p.m., at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Thompson’s book of poems exploring the life of Keller was published in 2016. The reading at the arts center on Church Street Northeast, which is suitable for high school students and older, is free and open to the public. The program is part of Read Alabama 200, the statewide literary series celebrating the state’s bicentennial.
— Catherine Godbey
