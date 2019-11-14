Today
Downtown Decatur Christmas Open House
The holiday season will officially arrive in downtown Decatur tonight with the annual tree lighting and Christmas open house from 5 to 9 p.m. Festivities include holiday music by the Decatur Youth Symphony at 5:45 p.m. at the Old State Bank and a tree lighting with music, hot spiced tea and tea cakes at 6 p.m. Tim and Pamela Bolding, co-directors of the Neighborhood Christian Center, will light the tree. The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will host a $5 marbled Christmas ornament making session at High Point Market on Second Avenue from 5-7:30 p.m. Other events include musicians on Bank Street and Second Avenue, appetizers and drinks at stores, author Trace Barnett, better known as The Bitter Socialite, at The Cupboard and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Today
Decatur Civic Chorus Fall Concert
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with the Decatur Civic Chorus’ “Fly Me to the Moon” concert tonight at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. Led by director Wanda Thompson, the chorus, which includes members from Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Madison and Somerville, will perform “Blue Moon,” “Moon River,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” and more. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert at 3310 Danville Road S.W. cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Today
Listening Room
Singer-songwriter Adam Hood will bring a mix of Americana, roots and rock music to the Princess Theatre’s Listening Room tonight at 7. A native of Opelika, Hood, who contributed to Miranda Lambert’s “Good Ol’ Days” and Little Big Town’s “Front Porch Thing,” will share the stories behind his songs during the intimate concert. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Wilson Morgan Lake Cleanup
Community and environmental activists will unite on Saturday to clean up Wilson Morgan Lake at Wilson Morgan Park in Decatur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the corner of Central Parkway and Clearview Street Southwest. Wear weather appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes.
Saturday
Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble
The Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Jacob Frank, will perform classical and pop music during the Decatur Music Club’s meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W. Admission is free. Refreshments will follow the program.
Saturday
Corey Smith Acoustic
Best known for the songs “Twenty-One,” “If I Could Do it Again” and “I Love Everyone,” folk-country singer-songwriter Corey Smith will perform at the Princess Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m. Since 2011, Smith, a Georgia native, has released 10 albums and sold over 1 million concert tickets and 220,000 albums. Country artist Austin Moody will open for Smith. Tickets cost $20-25.
Sunday
Community Potluck
Graves Grocery, a community gathering place in Somerville, will host a potluck dinner on Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Meat and drinks will be provided. Guests can bring a side dish, but are not obligated to do so. Weather permitting, the community dinner will take place outside Graves Grocery at 10034 Alabama 36 East.
— Catherine Godbey
