Today
The Al Keith Band
Performing rhythm and blues, funk, jazz, pop and swing standards, The Al Keith Band will stage a free concert at the Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., today. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.
Today
'20 Feet from Stardom'
A documentary that shines a light on backup singers will come to downtown Decatur. The Princess Theatre will screen “20 Feet from Stardom” today at 7 p.m. The movie features interviews with veteran backup singers, concert footage and examines the history of predominantly African-American singers in the rock era. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for students.
Today
Athens State Community Band
Athens’ free Summer Concert Series will culminate with a performance by the Athens State University Community Band today at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the new Athens High School, 655 U.S. 31 North. Admission is free.
Today
Art After Hours
Free music, refreshments, a best-dressed pet contest and art activities will entertain visitors to High Cotton Arts in downtown Athens today. The fun will begin at 7 p.m. Modern country and rock group Justus Storm Band will be performing. Admission is free. 103 W. Washington St., Athens.
Saturday
Snakes Alive
Explore the world of frogs, turtles, lizards and snakes during the Snakes Alive program at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday. Daphne Moland, ranger at the refuge, will lead the hands-on learning experience. The free hour-long programs will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the refuge’s visitor center on Alabama 67.
Saturday
Watermelon Day
Enjoy free slices of watermelon at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on Saturday. Along with watermelon slices from 9 a.m. to noon, the market will celebrate Watermelon Day with music by J. Ray and face painting for children.
Saturday
Purple Heart Memorial Service
A ceremony honoring war veterans killed or wounded in action will take place at Sparkman Park, 1102 Madison St. S.W., Hartselle, on Saturday. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Stewart will be the guest speaker. The 10 a.m. service will include the reading of 149 names from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
— Catherine Godbey
