Today-Friday
“Charlotte’s Web”
Enter E.B. White’s world as the Austin High School Drama Club brings the iconic characters of Fern, Wilbur, Charlotte and Templeton to life. The club will present “Charlotte’s Web” tonight and Friday at 7 at Austin High, 3004 Modaus Road S.W. Tickets cost $5.
Today-Saturday
“A Comedy of Errors”
One of Shakespeare’s shortest and most satirical comedies, complete with puppets, music inspired by “SpongeBob SquarePants” and a colorful playground will entertain audiences at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Presented by Athens State’s The Athenian Players, performances of “A Comedy of Errors” will be tonight and Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Friday-Saturday
Church Bake Sales
To get an early start on Thanksgiving Day preparations, stop by Central United Methodist’s The Market at Central and St. John’s Episcopal’s Simply Divine Bake Sale. At The Market at Central, 616 Jackson St. S.E., visitors will find casseroles, baked goods and holiday crafts. The market is open Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit local missions. On Saturday, the Simply Divine Bake Sale, 202 Gordon Drive S.E., will offer up casseroles, dinner rolls, soups, pies and more. The bake sale will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The sale benefits Banks-Caddell Elementary School and Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
Friday-Sunday
Athens Christmas Open House
Downtown Athens will transform into a winter wonderland with (fake) snow, ice skating, carols and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus this weekend. The annual Christmas Open House will feature ice skating on the square on Friday, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m., pictures with Santa on Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m., and story time with Mrs. Claus on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. A Christmas light show will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday
Christmas Market
Expect to hear carolers and see Tiny Tim or Scrooge at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on Saturday. The market’s Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature fresh produce, jams, jellies, candies, baked goods, art, jewelry and more. From noon to 1, carolers and the characters from “Humbug! A Christmas Carol” will stop by the market at 211 First Ave. S.E.
Sunday
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Popular holiday tunes will fill Athens Performing Arts Center, 655 U.S. 31, during the Pococurante Big Band Christmas concert on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Steven Porter, Athens High’s band director, will lead the ensemble. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets, email pococurantebigband@gmail.com.
Sunday
MST3K Live
Calling all fans of "Mystery Science Theater 3,000," a live version of the popular TV show will come to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Sunday. "The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" will feature show creator and original host Joel Hodgson and the movie-riffing robots Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy. Tickets cost $37.50 to $73.50. vonbrauncenter.com.
