Today
Alabama Arts Hall of Fame
A permanent exhibit featuring works by members of the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame will be unveiled today at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. The unveiling will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in conjunction with the introduction ceremony of the 2019 Hall of Fame class, which includes the Drive-By Truckers, Truman Capote, Henry Panion II and Nell Carter. Admission is free.
Today-Saturday
Racking Horse World Celebration
Dozens of the country’s top racking horses will vie for the title of world champion at the 48th annual Racking Horse Breeders Association of America’s World Celebration in Priceville this weekend. Children, adults, professionals and amateurs will compete in more than 180 classes. Other activities include a horse sale, barn decorating contest and a stick horse race for children. Judges will announce the new World Grand Champion on Saturday. Competitions begin at 6 p.m. each night at the Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road. Admission is $5 tonight and $7 Friday and Saturday. Rackinghorse.org.
Today-Saturday
Eva Frontier Days
A week of festivities celebrating a small Morgan County town will culminate Saturday. The lineup of events for Eva Frontier Days includes games, an antique tractor show, baking contest and parade at 11 a.m., entertainment by Jeff Whitlow and The Old Barn Band at 12:30 p.m., a pig-calling contest at 3 p.m., frog jumping contest at 4 p.m. and greased pig chase at 5 p.m. Leading up to Saturday’s festivities, the town will hold a community singing tonight at 7 at Eva Methodist Church and a concert with bluegrass group Another Town on Friday at 6 p.m. on the square. Admission is free.
Friday-Saturday
Antique Tackle Show
Vintage rods, reels, fish scales and tackle boxes will lure in fishing fans to the River City Antique Tackle Show on Friday and Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E. in Decatur. Organizers expect over 80 collectors from across the Southeast to attend. Lure identification and free appraisals will be available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.
Saturday
Harvest Festival
Usher in the first weekend of fall with a Harvest Festival in downtown Moulton. Hosted by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, food, music, a hay maze, car show and pie eating contest, which is open to ages 12 and older. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Expect to hear music from the Tosha Hill Band, Joyful Noise, Mike Owens, Koyote Creek and the Ricketts Family and Friends. Admission is free for the pumpkin patch, music and pie eating contest. The hay maze costs $2 and entering a car in the car show is $15.
Saturday-Sunday
River Clay Fine Arts Festival
Calling all art lovers. The fifth annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival will bring 68 artists, including sculptors, painters, photographers, jewelers and carvers to Decatur’s City Hall Lawn on Saturday and Sunday. Local artists participating are Brian Corry, Johanna Littleton, Leigh Ann Hurst, Deann Meely, Martha Marks, Richard Grugel, Rickie Higgins and Shawn Haynes, all of Decatur, Cindy Miller of Athens and Kristi Hyde, Lindsay Farrer and Steve Smith, formerly of Decatur. Along with Alabama, artists will represent Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Louisiana and Michigan. The festival also will feature artist demonstrations, a chalk art contest, music, children’s activities and student art exhibits. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult enter free. The River Clay Rendezvous, a festival preview party, will take place Friday, 5-9 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Riverclay.org.
— Catherine Godbey
