Today-Jan. 31
Storywalk at Wheeler
Learn about whooping cranes while walking along the trail of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge — one of the winter homes of the endangered birds. Wheeler partnered with the Decatur Public Library to place pages of “Song of the Whooping Crane” along the Atkeson Cypress Trail. The story will remain up through Jan. 31. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free.
Today-Sunday
“Waitress”
A musical about a waitress and expert pie baker hoping to escape her small town and rocky marriage will come to Huntsville’s Von Braun Center this weekend. Performances of “Waitress,” a Tony-nominated Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, will be tonight at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $38-70. Broadwaytheatreleague.org.
Saturday
Motorcycle racing
Get revved up for motorbike racing at the Celebration Arena in Morgan County. Organized by the Tennessee Valley Flattrackers, the Indoor Flat Track races will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with semifinals and main heats at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday with practice from 12:30-2 p.m. Admission is $10. Children 6 and younger can enter free. 67 Horse Center Road, Decatur.
Saturday
Mezzo soprano performance
Decatur native Amelia Adams will perform selected pieces from Broadway musicals during the Decatur Music Club meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W. The meeting is open to the public. Adams has performed with the Nashville Opera, Huntsville Opera Theater and Huntsville Master Chorale. She is a regular soloist for St. Andrew Presbyterian and Westminster Presbyterian in Decatur and St. Barnabas Episcopal in Hartselle.
Saturday
Bluegrass concert
Clabe McGuire and The Rocket City Ridge will bring a mix of gospel, country and bluegrass to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Saturday. The band, fronted by McGuire, an award-winning musician, singer and songwriter, performs cover and original songs filled with heartache, hope, joy and humor. The concert is a benefit for the Princess Theatre. Tickets to the 7 p.m. event cost $12-14. Princesstheatre.org.
Monday
MLK Day events
A march in honor and remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will leave from Limestone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Monday. The unity march will end at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens, where a program with music and art displays by students will take place. The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will follow. Admission is free.
Spend Martin Luther King Jr., Day serving the community in cleanup efforts in Limestone and Lawrence counties. In Limestone County, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful organized a cleanup event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. Volunteers should meet at Harris Station Road and Dairy Road. For more information, visit kalbcares@gmail.com. In Lawrence County, Wild South’s MLK National Day of Service will include cleaning up roadside litter along Cranal Road between Alabama 33 and Bunyan Hill Road. Volunteers should meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St. in Moulton, at 9 a.m. Make sure to wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves, water, snacks and a lunch. To sign up, email janice@wildsouth.org or call 256-974-6166.
— Catherine Godbey
