Today-Monday
Holiday parades
Marching bands, decorated floats and, of course, Santa Claus will hit the streets of Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties in celebration of the holiday season. The lineup of events include the Athens Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the Courtland Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. today; the Moulton Christmas parade at 7 p.m. on Friday; Trinity at 10 a.m., Mount Hope at noon, Elkmont at 1 p.m. and Priceville at 2 p.m. on Saturday; Hatton Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday; and the Ardmore Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Today-Friday
Tree lighting
Trees decorated with lights, ornaments and tinsel will set downtowns in Moulton, Athens and Ardmore aglow this week with tree lighting ceremonies. Today, Athens’ ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. with Santa and the Friends of Ripley band, and Moulton’s ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. In Ardmore, the ceremony on Friday at 6 p.m. will feature music from the Cedar Hill Children’s Choir.
Today
Library Christmas Program
Kick off the holiday with a visit from Santa Claus at the Decatur Public Library’s Christmas Open House tonight. The children’s program will start at 5 p.m. and the festivities will continue at 6 p.m. with refreshments, music and singing. Admission is free.
Today
Jazz Concert
The Calhoun Community College Jazz Band will present "Afternoon in Paris," a free concert tonight at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. The 6 p.m. concert in the recital hall will feature the songs "Bags Groove," "So Danco Samba," "Afternoon in Paris," "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy," "Self-Portrait in Three Colors," "Tenor Madness" and more. Josh Couts will direct the 13-piece band.
Friday
River City Rivalry
The River City Rivalry will head to the hardcourt as the Austin High Black Bears and Decatur High Red Raiders face off on Friday. The girls’ basketball game will tip off at 6 p.m. at the Austin High gym and the boys’ game will start at 7:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
The Herdman siblings, also known as “the worst kids in the history of the world,” will come to life as Footlights Community Theater presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Written by Barbara Robinson, the play follows the siblings as they act out the Nativity story. Director Kristi Kargic will lead the Athens-based theater group. Performances at the Clinton Theater, 605 S. Clinton St. in Athens, will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors and $10 for children. footlightstheater.com.
Saturday
Parade of Lights
More than a dozen boats will set the Tennessee River aglow during the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday. The annual light show will feature 15 to 20 boats decorated for the holidays. The docks at Riverwalk Marina on U.S. 31 will open at 4 p.m. to offer visitors an up-close look at the boats. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The best viewing spots are at Rhodes Ferry, the Hard Dock and the marina.
Saturday-Sunday
Christmas Home Tours
Homes in Athens, Courtland and Elkmont will open their doors to visitors for Christmas home tours on Saturday and Sunday. Seven homes in Elkmont will feature more than 30 trees adorned with pearls, lace, crystal, trains and antique kitchen utensil ornaments on Saturday, 5-9 p.m. A reception at Elkmont Methodist Church will kick off the event at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and will benefit the Elkmont High School Band. On Sunday, residents in the Canebrake Club District will participate in the Athens-Ladies Civitan Club’s Bells of Christmas Holiday on Tour, 1-5 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds will support programs for special needs children and adults. In Courtland, seven historic homes and sites will welcome guests from 1-4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and will be available at the Rudy McCarley Center.
Sunday
Alabama Baptist Children’s Home
A live Nativity, festive decorations and holiday refreshments await guests to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home Christmas Open House on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Admission to the event at 1404 16th Ave. S.E. in Decatur is free.
