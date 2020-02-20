Today
Of Ebony Embers
A celebration of the music and poetry from the Harlem Renaissance will fill the Alabama Center for the Arts when “Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance” comes to downtown Decatur today. The free event, brought to Decatur by the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation, will begin at 2 p.m. Performed by the Florida-based Core Ensemble, the production focuses on the lives of poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay as seen through the eyes of painter Aaron Douglas. The musical features jazz and concert numbers by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker.
Today
Wilde Creatures
Huntsville’s Broadway Theatre League will present a free family show based on the fairy tales of Oscar Wilde tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. “Wilde Creatures” will feature storytelling musicians who will bring to life characters from “The Devoted Friend,” “The Nightingale and the Rose” and “The Birthday of the Infant.” To secure a free ticket, call 256-518-6155 or go to broadwaytheatreleague.org.
Friday
Cake Shake
Get an early start to Decatur’s Mardi Gras celebration at the Cake Shake. Held on Friday, the eve of Carnegie Carnival, the free event at the Princess Theatre will feature samples of cakes and music by the Nashville-based band Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family. The party starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Saturday
Vibe Nite
Enjoy a mix of jazz, indie rock and soul at High Cotton Arts in Athens on Saturday. Vibe Night will feature the three-piece indie jazz combo Hedone, the rock and jazz musician Joe Canada and singer Lucas Smith. The 6 p.m. all-ages show at 103 West Washington St. is free and open to the public.
Tuesday
CommUnity Breakfast
Historian Peggy Allen Towns will speak at a CommUnity Breakfast at Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning on Tuesday. During the event, Towns, author of “Duty Driven” and “Scottsboro Unmasked,” will talk about her passion for history and genealogy. The free event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at 121 South Marion St. in Athens. Register for the event at eventbrite.com.
Tuesday
Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose
To celebrate Mardi Gras, the Athens Arts League organized a parade that will roll through downtown Athens on Tuesday. The “Fire up the Night” themed parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Groups will push decorated buggies in the parade and collect canned food, which will be donated to LCCI Food Bank. Prior to the parade, children can make free masks and crowns at High Cotton Arts at 5:30 p.m. Free.
— Catherine Godbey
