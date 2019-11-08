Today-Sunday
Cotton Cluster Dog Show
Morgan County will go to the dogs as hundreds of canines gather at Celebration Arena for the Cotton Cluster Dog Show. The event will feature 1,200 dogs, ranging from 6-month-old puppies to experienced senior dogs. Decatur Kennel Club and Huntsville Kennel Club will host the event, which will showcase 190 breeds, including Shetland sheepdogs, dachshunds, poodles, English cocker spaniels, redbone coonhounds, black and tan coonhounds and havanese. Shows begin at 8 a.m. Admission is free. Parking costs $5. 67 Horse Center Road in Decatur.
Today
Community Breakfast
U.S. Army veteran Michael J. Durant, whose story inspired the movie “Black Hawk Down,” will speak at a community breakfast at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning today at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. During his 22 years in the Army, Durant received the Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, three Air Medals and the Prisoner of War Medal. He served during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, where he was shot down and held prisoner for 11 days. 121 South Marion St., Athens. 256-233-8260.
Saturday
Cross Country State Championship
Alabama’s top runners will take to the trails on the Oakville Indian Mounds for the state cross country championship meet Saturday. Organizers expect 2,000 high school athletes from across the state to participate in the races, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $10 per person. Parking is $5. Pets and bicycles are not allowed in the venue on race day.
Sunday
Film Festival
A series of short documentary films highlighting Alabama's natural history and environmental issues will be screened at that Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., on Sunday at 2 p.m. Wild South and the University of Alabama partnered to present the "Our Own Backyard: Alabama’s Ecological Conservation" festival. Admission is free.
Today, Saturday and Monday
Veterans Day Events
Parades in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties will take place in honor of Veterans Day, which officially is recognized Nov. 11. The Veterans Day Parade in Moulton will take to the streets of downtown today at 4 p.m. Col. Fred Gillespie, who served during the Korean War, will be the grand marshal. Following the parade, which will go from Lawrence County High School to downtown, Koyote Creek will perform.
On Saturday, Athens and Hartselle will hold parades at 11 a.m. The Athens parade will start at Athens Middle School and wind through downtown. In Hartselle, the parade will go from Hartselle Junior High along Railroad Street to Main Street.
On Monday, the Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County will hold a parade and ceremony in Priceville. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Bethel Road and end at Veterans Park, where a ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
— Catherine Godbey
