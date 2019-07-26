Today-Aug. 2
Watercolor Society of Alabama Exhibit
Only a week remains to see the national award-winning watercolor paintings at the Alabama Center for the Arts. The Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 78th National Exhibition, which features 89 works created by artists from 29 states, will close Aug. 2. The exhibit includes paintings, ranging from realistic to abstract, of landscapes, still life and portraits. Admission is free. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Today
Environmental Film Festival
Six short films exploring environmental topics, such as eco-tourism, marine and land conservation and man’s impact on the future of Earth will be screened at the Alabama Center for the Arts on today at 6 p.m. The Alabama Center for the Arts partnered with Wild South and University of Alabama’s Honors College to host the film festival. Admission is free.
Today-Saturday
Cotton Pickin’ BBQ
The enticing aroma of barbecue will fill Hartselle’s Sparkman Park this weekend as professional and backyard pitmasters compete in the 10th annual Cotton Pickin’ BBQ. The event will kick off today with musical performances by Bishop Black and The Lamont Landers Band. On Saturday, a beer garden will be on site for individuals 21 and older and the public can participate in a people’s choice contest. Admission is $10 for both days and includes pool entry and people’s choice barbecue samples. Hours are 6-10 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Awards will be announced around 4 p.m. Teams will compete in chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.
Saturday
Bike & Car Show
Motorcycle and car enthusiasts will show off their rides during the Bike & Car Cruise-In at the Decatur Hardee's at 2618 U.S. 31, on Saturday. Registration is $15 per car or motorcycle. Proceeds will benefit Hands Across Decatur, a nonprofit outreach organization for the homeless community and people in need. Along with cars and bikes, the event, scheduled for 2-8 p.m., will feature music, food, raffles and the roller derby girls.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.