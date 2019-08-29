Today-Tuesday
LST Ship Tour
Take an adventure into America’s past by touring the LST 325. The transport ship of a type involved in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be docked at Ingalls Harbor through Tuesday. An opening ceremony today at 9:45 a.m. is open to the public. Tours each day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. will give visitors an up-close view of how the troops lived and worked. The last of its kind, the transport ship is the only World War II LST still in its original configuration. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17 and free for 5 and younger, World War II and Korean War veterans. Lstmemorial.org.
Friday
River City Rivalry
A year after the Austin Black Bears edged out the Decatur Red Raiders in a 60-45 high-scoring game, bragging rights once again are up for grabs. The teams will face off in the annual River City rivalry on Friday at Ogle Stadium at 7 p.m.
Friday
Athens Pep Rally
Athens’ annual pep rally to kick off the football season will be Friday in downtown Athens at 3 p.m. The community is invited to attend the celebration, which will feature the Athens High football team, cheer squad and band.
Saturday-Monday
Soccer Tournament
More than 70 youth soccer teams representing seven states from across the Southeast will compete for the Labor Day Cup at Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex this weekend. Divisions include U10-U19 boys and U10-U19 girls. Games will begin Saturday and run through Monday. Weekend parking passes cost $10.
Saturday-Sunday
Battle for Decatur
More than 200 reenactors will bring history alive during the annual Battle for Decatur event at Point Mallard Park. The two-day event commemorates the four-day encounter between the North and the South in October 1864. Activities include mock battles at 2 p.m. each day, a Ladies’ Tea at 10 a.m. on Saturday, a military ball at 8 p.m. on Saturday, a church service at 10 a.m. on Sunday and Civil War camps with authentic equipment and dress open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday
Labor Day Picnic
The Rough Riders will host a pre-Labor Day picnic on Saturday at Rough Riders Park on 12th Street and Sixth Avenue Northwest. The event, free and open to the public, will begin at 1 and last until 5 p.m. The picnic will include hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring chairs. A semiprofessional football team in the 1960s, the Rough Riders continue to meet and organize community projects.
Saturday
Sipsey Wilderness Work Day
Spend the day in the Sipsey Wilderness with Wild South on Saturday. The environmental advocacy group will hold a work day with a crosscut saw demonstration at Borden Creek and litter pickup at Kinlock Falls. Volunteers will meet at Wild South headquarters, 552 Lawrence St. in Moulton, at 8:30 a.m. Make sure to bring a backpack with work gloves, lunch, snacks, water and a towel or change of clothes to wear for swimming. Register for the work day by calling 256-974-6166 or email kim@wildsouth.org.
Saturday-Monday
Point Mallard Park
Enjoy a final frolic in the wave pool, jump from the diving board and slide down the water flumes at Point Mallard’s aquatic center. The water park will close for the season after Monday. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $20 for ages 12-61; $15 for ages 5-11 and 62 and older; free for ages 4 and younger. On Sunday, children 11 and younger will receive free admission if accompanied by an adult. pointmallardpark.com.
— Catherine Godbey
