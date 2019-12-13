Saturday
Christmas Parades
Santa Claus will roll down area streets for the final parades of the holiday season. “The Magic of Christmas” parade in Hillsboro will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and the Town Creek Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m.
Saturday
“The Nutcracker”
A holiday tradition for many, “The Nutcracker,” complete with sugar plum fairies, a mouse king and toy soldiers, will come to the Princess Theatre stage on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Dancers Incorporated will stage the dance. Leading the cast of dancers will be Drew Sybert as the Nutcracker Prince, Jillian Martin as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Samantha Hardin as Clara. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. princesstheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Home Tours
Residents in historic Decatur, Mooresville and Hillsboro will open their homes to the public and share their holiday traditions and decorations during Christmas home tours this weekend. The Historic Decatur Christmas tour, set for Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. in Old Decatur, Albany and Old Town, will feature seven homes, two churches, the Old State Bank, the railroad depot, Frazier Park, three businesses and the Decatur City Cemetery. Special events include carolers at Frazier Park at 4 p.m., a holiday market and refreshments at Westminster Presbyterian and music from an Orchestra Sul Ponticello quartet from 5 to 7 p.m. at Westminster. Tickets cost $25. Proceeds will go to the historic districts. Learn more at decaturchristmastour.com.
In Mooresville, the Saturday tour, 1-4 p.m., will highlight four homes, the 1821 Stagecoach Tavern, the 1840 Post Office and the 1839 Brick Church, where music will entertain guests. Stop by Peebles Barn for sweets and coffee. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit mooresvilleal.com or call 256-355-2683.
In Hillsboro, Gen. Joe Wheeler’s Pond Spring Home will welcome guests during Christmas at Home on Sunday, 1-4 p.m. The tour will reflect Christmas traditions through the years, such as decorating with evergreen. Expect to see Santa Claus and hear a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $5 for college students, military and seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 18 and free for children 5 and younger.
Saturday-Sunday
Luminary Tour
Decorated with more than 3,500 luminaries, 600 candles, 150 wreaths, thousands of lights, a 50-foot tree, 16-foot angels, a 16-foot cross, 13 wise men and a camel, donkey and sheep, the historic Decatur City Cemetery will be the site of a free luminary tour on Saturday and Sunday, 3-8 p.m. The tour will last 10 minutes if driving and 30 minutes if walking. Drivers should enter from the Alabama 20 entrance and exit at Memorial Drive Northwest.
Saturday
Explore the Forest
More than 65 trees decorated with tinsel, beads, snowmen, popcorn, pineapples and more will greet visitors to the Enchanted Forest of Decatur's Explore the Forest event on Saturday, 1-4 p.m. The free event will include a visit from Santa Claus, refreshments, family activities and more.
Saturday
Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Celebrate Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Somerville’s historic courthouse on Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus event will include a stew lunch and holiday music. Donations will go to renovating the courthouse. For more information, call 256-778-8282.
Saturday
Sippin’ Cider Festival
With touches of cinnamon, cloves and Red Hots, stores in downtown Athens will serve up sweet concoctions during the Sippin’ Cider Festival on Saturday, 5-8 p.m. More than 20 businesses will participate in the festival. Festivities also include children’s activities, a visit from Santa Claus, roasting marshmallows, train rides by the Athens Lions Club and holiday music. While in Athens, stop by the North Pole Stroll at Big Spring Memorial Park, 100 North Beaty Street, for cookie decorating from 3 to 5 p.m., visits for Santa, 5-7 p.m., and the reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” 7-7:30 p.m.
Monday
Orchestra Sul Ponticello Christmas Concert
Orchestra Sul Ponticello’s Christmas Concert on Monday at 7 p.m. will feature Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with the 35-member Huntsville Master Chorale, music from “The Nutcracker,” “Greensleeves,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas” and more. Tickets to the performance at The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W. Decatur, cost $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for other students.
