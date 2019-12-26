With champagne toasts, fireworks and concerts, north Alabamians will say goodbye to 2019 — a year that saw the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May, the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, the U.S. winning the Women’s World Cup, the premier of the final “Star Wars” movie and the deaths of Toni Morrison, Luke Perry, Nipsey Hussle, Ross Perot, Lee Iacocca and Caroll Spinney — and ring in 2020.
As Barbara Walters, TV anchor of "20/20" would say, “This is 2020.”
Festivities will range from dinners to concerts to a New Year’s Day plunge in the Tennessee River to fireworks in downtown Decatur.
In what will be one of Decatur’s largest New Year’s Eve gatherings, the Team Freeze Foundation headed by Jerraud Powers will close down Second Avenue from Moulton Street to Lee Street for a community block party. The free event, which opens at 8 p.m. and will feature music and giveaways, will culminate with fireworks at midnight. Organizers encouraged event-goers to bring chairs and blankets.
Team Freeze also will host a cocktail party at the Princess Theatre from 9 p.m. to midnight with a silent auction, music and a meet and greet with Powers, a former NFL player. Tickets cost $75 per person and area available at teamfreeze.org/events. Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s Operation Help, which assists struggling families.
Organized for young adults, the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party hosted by the Decatur Jaycees and Huntsville Young Professionals will take place at The Albany, 400 Grant St. S.E. Flapper dresses and pin-striped suits are recommended for those wanting to dance the night away with The Sophisticated Swingers. Festivities will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets cost $20 and are available at facebook.com/decaturaljaycees.
In what has become a tradition for generations of north Alabama children and teenagers, the Funland Skate Castle will ring in the new year with the 50th annual all-night skate. The roller-skating rink will be open from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Admission is $30 and includes skate rental, ride tickets, laser tag tickets, glow stick, dinner and breakfast. Organizers recommended the event for ages 16 and younger. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be onsite and checking bags at the door.
Other celebrations in Decatur will take place at The Brick on East Moulton Street, Moe’s on Second Avenue, The Hard Dock at Riverwalk Marina, Josie’s and Burningtree Country Club.
At Priceville Palace on Thompson Road, the New Year’s Eve party will feature music from The Country Editions Band, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
In Athens, Lucy’s Barge, 6049 Bay Village Drive, will hold a karaoke and dance party from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 1 a.m.
For those wanting a more breath-taking start to 2020, the annual Polar Bear Plunge into the Tennessee River will take place at noon on Wednesday at Riverwalk Marina on U.S. 31. Typically, the event attracts about 100 people a year.
Wayne Holliday began the tradition of jumping into the Tennessee River at noon on New Year’s Day in 1985.
“It’s very difficult to jump in by yourself,” Holliday has said of the event. “There is something about sharing pain that makes it less painful.”
While participating is free, the event sells T-shirts to benefit the Meals on Wheels & More program, which delivers food to elderly and disabled citizens in Morgan County. For information about the Polar Bear Plunge, call Cindy Anderson at Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-260-3103.
For first-time polar bear participants, make sure to wear bathing suits and water shoes.
Other New Year’s Eve events:
• Mars Masquerade at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. Festivities include music from the Athens-based Flashbacks Show Band, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast. Admission to the event held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. is $75 per person. rocketcenter.com
• “Soul Songbook” at the Von Braun Center. The concert presented by Huntsville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. will feature Shayna Steele singing music by Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and more. Tickets start at $15. hso.org.
• Skate into the new year at Huntsville’s Skating in the Park’s outdoor rink at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Festivities include a ball drop for children at 8:30 p.m., free sparkling cider and music by DJ Boskii. The rink will remain open until 1 a.m. Admission is $15 for 10 and older, $10 for 9 and younger and $5 for a scooter rental. Bring your own skates and receive a $5 discount.
