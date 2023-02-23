Lured by the promise of endless flapjacks and small-town socializing, thousands of north Alabamians will gather at Decatur High School for the Decatur Kiwanis Club’s 57th annual Pancake Day on Saturday.
Think of Pancake Day as a high school reunion, family dinner and town hall meeting rolled into one. Expect to see childhood friends, council members, pastors, post office workers, family doctors, teachers, coaches and Girl Scout leaders.
For many, the event, which started in the 1960s, has become an annual tradition. Donna Puckett, the Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day chair, attributed the success of the fundraiser to the support from the community, area businesses and volunteers.
“Over the years, we have been able to raise and allocate over $2 million, one pancake at a time, raising money for nonprofit organizations in Decatur and Morgan County serving the youth of our community,” Puckett said.
Armed with pallets of pancake mix, thousands of sausage patties, dozens of containers of syrup, milk, coffee and soda, the Decatur Kiwanis Club expects to serve more than 4,000 people during the seven-hour pancake marathon at Decatur High School.
Each attendee will start off with a box of pancakes and sausage.
“Not enough pancakes to fill you up? No worries. There will be folks coming through the dining area with additional pancakes and sausage,” Puckett said.
To ensure no one goes hungry, members manning 12 griddles will churn out pancakes throughout the day. Over the years, Pancake Day has fed more than 255,000 people.
Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Carry-out orders are available also, but limited to one box per ticket. Purchase advance tickets from Kiwanis members and at The Decatur Daily, 201 First Ave. S.E.
How this year’s funds will be used will be determined after the club hands out allocation applications in March. Last year, the club allocated funds to 25 organizations that serve the community’s youth.
Money raised from previous Pancake Days benefited The Boys Ranch, The Circle Ranch, Decatur City Schools Foundation, Hospice of the Valley, Delano Park All Access Playground, Cook Museum of Natural Science, Boys & Girls Clubs, the Decatur Youth Symphony, Neighborhood Christian Center, the Kiwanis Pavilion at Point Mallard Park and more.
Pancakes will start coming off the griddles when the doors open at 7 a.m. and continue until the event ends at 2 p.m. Expect the largest crowd of the day between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
For those who can’t wait until Saturday for pancakes, try these recipes at home.
Fly-off-the-Plate Pancakes
2 eggs
2 cups milk
¼ cup sour cream
2 cups flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons melted butter, cooled
Beat ingredients together until smooth. If batter seems too thin, add a little more flour. If too thick, add a little more milk. Drop approximately ¼ to ⅓ cup batter on a preheated griddle sprayed with nonstick coating. When bubbles form, turn the pancakes. If desired, sprinkle on ingredients, such as chocolate chips, cream cheese, blueberries, shredded cheese, bananas, pecans or coconut before turning.
The batter stores well overnight. Finished pancakes can be frozen and reheated.
Cotton Country Cookbook
Banana Pancakes
1 ripe banana
1 large egg
½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional
1 tablespoon quick oats, optional
Place peeled banana in a medium bowl and mash well with a fork. Add egg, cinnamon and oats and mash together until blended. Spray skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat to medium or medium high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the skillet. Allow to cook until almost fully done before flipping. Serve warm topped with more bananas and syrup
Huntsville cook and author Christy Jordan
Pumpkin Pancakes
1 cup milk
2 eggs
½ cup canned pumpkin
½ cup vanilla yogurt
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon pumpkin spice mix
2 tablespoons melted butter
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, pumpkin and yogurt until smooth. Gradually whisk in flour until just moist. Add sugars, baking powder and spices. Whisk in melted butter. Lightly coat griddle or skillet with cooking spray and heat on medium. Using a quarter-cup measure, pour batter onto hot griddle. Cook until bubbles appear on the edges of the pancakes. Remove from pan, set aside and keep warm.
The Dairy Alliance
