Howell Sledge, son of legendary soul musician Percy Sledge, will bring the “Sledge Review,” a tribute to his father, to the Princess Theatre on Feb. 29.
The concert will feature many of the hits made popular by Percy Sledge, who is best known for “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Take Time to Know Her,” “Warm and Tender Love” and “It Tears Me Up.”
Tickets cost $25 and are available at princesstheatre.org and the box office on Second Avenue Northeast. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
