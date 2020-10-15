Stories of Morgan County’s farmers, suffragettes, bootleggers, brothel owners and city planners appear in a new exhibit at the Morgan County Archives. The permanent exhibit, “Morgan County Comes of Age,” focuses on the area’s development from after Reconstruction to the creation of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Trip Back in Time: Exhibit at Morgan County Archives showcases the people and events instrumental in developing the area
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
