Riverfest organizers announced the addition of two north Alabama bands to the barbecue and music festival lineup.
Joining The Ben Parker Project, the Lamont Landers Band and Jesse Priest Music will be Rally Stripe and Goose Maverick. Focused on performing multi-generational music, Rally Stripe consists of Brett Ellis, Jeremy Sharp, David Mixon, Woody Mixon and Ken Looney. Goose Maverick, a blues, funk and rock trio features Cory Sowell on vocals and guitar, Graham Miles on vocals and bass and Canaan Cook on drums.
Riverfest, a fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of Alabama, will be Sept. 13-14 at Ingalls Harbor. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 10 and younger.
