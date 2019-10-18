A two-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Princess Theatre as part of the Festival of the Cranes in January.
Singer-songwriter Kathy Mattea will bring her mix of bluegrass, country and folk to the downtown Decatur performing arts space Jan. 10. Tickets cost $25-45 at princesstheatre.org.
Best known for her No. 1 hits “Goin’ Gone,” “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Come from the Heart” and “Burnin’ Old Memories,” Mattea won Grammys for best female country vocal performance in 1990 and best Southern, country or bluegrass gospel album in 1994.
Organized by the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, the two-day Festival of the Cranes celebrates the whooping cranes, an endangered species that started wintering in north Alabama in 2004. More than 3,000 people attend the festival every year.
Other highlights of the 2020 festival include filmmaker Ben Raines, photographer Paul Bannick, IBEX Puppetry, marine scientist John Dindo and more.
