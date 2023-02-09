top story Valentine's Cabaret at Alabama Center for the Arts By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun Theatre will present a Valentine’s cabaret on Friday and Saturday at the Alabama Center for the Arts.The “All You Need is Love” event, which will include the opportunity for dancing, will feature classic and modern love songs. Both shows will begin at 9 p.m.Tickets cost $15 and will benefit the students’ trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. For tickets, visit the Calhoun Theatre Facebook page. Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. — cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Internet Art × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDecatur landfill fined by state environmental agency'How many lives did I end tonight?''I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hairMan charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting; victim identifiedGeorge Floyd NancarrowAddison woman killed in Morgan wreckSecond victim in Falkville shooting diesHartselle man involved in fatal wreckPriceville, West Morgan series headed to 4 gamesDiscovery of 2 bodies in November homicide shocked 911 caller Images Videos CommentedEditorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)Robert Williams (1)With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)Larry Bibb (1) Online Poll How would you rate President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address? You voted: Good Fair Poor Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions Decatur Daily Click Here
